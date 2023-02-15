The family of a Missoula woman who died while scuba diving in Glacier National Park in 2020 reached a settlement in a lawsuit against Gull Dive Center, dive instructor Debbie Snow and the Professional Association of Diving Instructors.

Now, the family of 18-year-old Linnea Mills continues to push the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Montana and the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees the National Park Service, to reopen its investigation into Mills’ Nov. 1, 2020, death in Lake McDonald. The NPS may have botched its investigation of the death by overlooking vital evidence and failing to consult its own diving experts or those from outside agencies, according to David Concannon, an attorney representing the Mills family.

A proper investigation, Concannon said, should give federal prosecutors sufficient evidence to charge Snow with negligent homicide. Mills’ death was not a simple accident due to equipment failure, he said, but instead the result of “drysuit squeeze,” a deadly phenomenon in which a malfunctioning drysuit isn’t filled with air and dangerously constricts the person inside. Drysuit squeeze can prevent a person from breathing or from ascending to the surface.

On Tuesday, Concannon said he couldn’t discuss the lawsuit settlement, which is confidential. Bob Gentry, a scuba diver also on the fatal outing, his wife Shannon and their child, a minor, were also plaintiffs in the lawsuit alongside Linnea’s parents, Scott and Lisa Mills, and Linnea’s estate.

Susan Moriarity Miltko, a Missoula-based attorney with Williams Law Firm, represented Snow and Gull Dive Center owners David and Jeannine Olson. Miltko did not respond to multiple voicemails Tuesday and Wednesday. The Missoulian was unable to reach Snow.

Business records with the Montana Secretary of State show that the Olsons dissolved Gull Dive Center last year. The business had been registered at the same West Broadway address as Gull Ski and Snowboard and Gull Boats and RV. The phone number on Gull Dive Center’s Facebook page goes to Gull Boats and RV. On Tuesday, a receptionist at Gull Boats and RV said that Gull Dive closed down “many years ago,” and that she had never heard of David or Jeannine Olson.

David Olson is also the president of First Interstate Bank in Missoula.

Concannon is an attorney who usually represents dive companies defending themselves in court after clients are injured or killed on dives. He also investigates diving accidents around the U.S. and has worked with major undersea recovery operations. He generally investigates about 12 to 16 scuba fatalities each year, he said, and had already investigated a different case with the National Park Service earlier in 2020.

Concannon said the investigation was initially handled well by Glacier National Park rangers, but it fell apart when investigators from the NPS’ nationwide Investigative Services Branch took over from the park.

“We don't have any problems at all with the way the investigation was handled at Glacier National Park,” he said, noting that rangers there “did everything right” after Mills died. “It was when the ISB came in.”

He said that ISB investigators “never looked for evidence of (Snow’s) impairment, despite knowing this could be a significant issue,” and “they relied on what Snow told them” as they presented their investigation to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The investigators admitted in interviews that they know essentially nothing about diving. Glacier National Park rangers initially investigating the death had reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and the Canadian Coast Guard, both of which have experience investigating diver deaths related to drysuit squeeze. The rangers also contacted the NPS Dive Safety Officer and National Dive Control Board. And they contacted the U.S. Navy, which was to inspect all of the equipment the divers used that day.

When the ISB took over the investigation, Concannon said, they ended communication with the dive team, Coast Guard, Dive Safety Officer, National Diving Control Board and the Navy. The ISB investigators also told Snow and others not to speak with Concannon as he investigated Mills’ death on behalf of her family.

“The ISB investigators did not know what they did not know — and they did not want to know,” he said. “It's garbage. The investigation's just garbage. They threw the investigation in the toilet.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla Painter declined to charge Snow with a crime.

Concannon said, “There was plenty of evidence that was there that was discovered and ignored.”

Snow, a Gull instructor, wrongly reassured Mills that she could dive in an incomplete drysuit that lacked an inflator hose, according to witness testimony and interviews with Snow conducted by NPS investigators. Snow also zipped lead weights into pockets of Mills’ buoyancy control vest, which had been rented from Gull. Mills’ regulator, the device that allows a diver to breathe air from their tank, was not designed for cold-water use. Snow did not perform standard pre-dive checks or assign dive buddies. Snow was not aware of Mills' struggling underwater until after Snow surfaced and another diver alerted her that Mills had plummeted to 120 feet and seemed unable to breathe. And profiles of Snow’s and Mills’ dives indicate that Snow was at the surface as Mills drowned 120 feet below.

Gull and Snow lacked the required permit for commercial diving in the national park, according to court documents. And Snow took Mills’ dive equipment, including her personal dive computer, home with her after Mills died, instead of turning the equipment over to investigators. She later lied to investigators that data from Mills’ computer couldn’t be downloaded off the device, according to Concannon.

“Lying to federal investigators is a felony,” Concannon said. “That alone should have been a felony. Then you've got negligent homicide to add to that."

Concannon and the family have contacted the Inspector General of the Department of the Interior, as well as a congress member who sits on a committee that oversees the department. And they are escalating their concerns within the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“The Assistant U.S. Attorney should look at ALL the evidence objectively, with the help of competent investigators and experts, both of which were lacking in the earlier investigation,” Lisa Mills wrote in a message Tuesday. Concannon echoed Lisa Mills’ sentiment. But, he said, Assistant U.S. Attorney “Karla Painter is not eager to open this case again. She was dead silent the last time I talked with her.”

In the wake of Linnea Mills’ death, her brother Nick founded The Linnea Foundation to further the work that she supported. The foundation aims to “support social and environmental causes, particularly those causes that support at-risk youth and/or vulnerable or marginalized people, promote equality and justice, and/or help protect and secure clean water and the long term sustainability of natural resources,” according to a webpage for the nonprofit.

Lisa Mills said Wednesday that Nick Mills was currently in Alaska learning proper drysuit diving techniques and training for rescue diving.

Cancannon continues to push ahead, too: “My work isn't done. I'm committed to helping the Mills family get justice for their daughter.”