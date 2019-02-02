Thirty-two people died of opioid overdoses in Missoula County between 2012 and 2016, a higher overdose rate than the statewide average.
In 2016, the overdose rate in Missoula County was 18 per 100,000, above the statewide average of 16.75 per 100,000, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of the county against opioid manufacturers and marketers.
States, cities and municipalities have punched back in recent years at opioid makers and marketers with litigation seeking to recover the costs of grappling with the current drug epidemic, one that the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention says has killed more people than any other before it.
Missoula County named 21 defendants in its initial filing, including individual pharmaceutical and distribution companies, several by the same name, on Jan. 22, leaving open the possibility to add more defendants to its legal action as the case moves forward. The case was filed in U.S. District Court, but will soon roll into a newly established opioid-litigation court in Cleveland to proceed.
"We all know that this is a national epidemic, but it really hits home when you see the numbers from your community," Missoula County Commission Chair Cola Rowley said.
The court filing contains Missoula-specific numbers harvested from the CDC, state Department of Justice and local authorities.
From 2008 to 2012, the number of opioid prescriptions in Missoula County outnumbered patients. In 2012, for example, Missoula County had 112.9 prescriptions per 100 people. That rate fell to 71.2 prescriptions per 100 people in 2016, although the county still transcended the state average of 69.8 prescriptions per 100 people.
"I don't think people do recognize that this is happening here and at a higher rate than other parts of Montana," Rowley said.
While that opioid-to-patient ratio fell, the presence of its illegal counterpart, heroin, has made a startling climb — 473 percent since 2013, according to the State Crime Labs' reported intake of heroin from arrests.
Officials also credit opioids as one of the greatest threats to pregnant women, as identified as the main behavioral health priority in the Missoula City-County Health Department's 2018 improvement plan. The health department also pointed to opioids as the catalyst for a rise in child abuse and neglect across the county, leading to a 116 percent rise in children placed into foster care between 2012 and 2016.
"With families and children, it's destroying social systems," Rowley said. "If you start life off like that, what are your chances?"
The lawsuit says each opioid death costs approximately $33,000, leading to a statewide annual cost of $1.4 million. More than 100 people die each year from drug overdoses in Montana; 42 percent of those deaths are caused by opioid overdoses, according to the filing.
County officials aren't sure what the litigation against drug giants like Purdue, Endo and Johnson & Johnson will produce, but Rowley said sitting idly by is not an option for the state's second-most-populous county.
"There is definitely culpability in the manufacturers and marketers of these drugs," she said. "Obviously we have to do something."