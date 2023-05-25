Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A pair of Hamilton-based attorneys have called on the U.S. Forest Service to remove Flathead National Forest Supervisor Kurt Steele as the decision-maker on a deeply unpopular proposed expansion of Holland Lake Lodge.

The attorneys, George Corn and Daniel Browder, argued in a May 17 memo to Region 1 Forester Leanne Marten that Steele has shown clear bias toward POWDR, the Utah-based ski resort corporation that took control of Holland Lake Lodge and hopes to dramatically expand it. In internal emails obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests, Steele wrote that he is "biased." Such bias, they wrote, violates federal ethics standards.

Steele's handling of POWDR's initial expansion proposal, announced last September, has been the target of criticism from opponents of the expansion, particularly the group Save Holland Lake. The memo, which was also addressed to Steele, called on Marten to remove Steele as the "authorized officer" with decision-making authority over proposals for Holland Lake Lodge. It requested that Marten make herself or someone else the authorized officer.

A centerpiece of last week's memo is an email Steele sent to other Forest Service officials on Feb. 11, 2021, after receiving some of POWDR's initial plans: "Some exciting potential from an interested buyer (POWDR) for purchasing Holland Lake Lodge and some ideas for expansion. If this works out, this could be one of, if not 'the' premier place in the region. I am biased of course. Figured I would share. Nothing is official yet, but it's a pretty cool idea that would be a great addition to our forest in providing an expanded opportunity for the public. Worth a quick glance."

Corn and Browder note in the memo that federal ethical standards for Forest Service officials state that "Employees shall act impartially and not give preferential treatment to any private organization or individual involved in any way in the decision." Steele sent the email more than a year and a half before the Forest Service made the proposal public. Steele's favoritism of the proposal also biased Forest Service employees working under him, the attorneys wrote, because the email predated the Forest Service's receipt and initial internal processing of further details from POWDR about what the company hoped to achieve at Holland Lake Lodge.

On Wednesday, Forest Service Region 1 Press Officer Dan Hottle said that the agency had yet to receive the memo and therefore had no comment. Steele and Tami MacKenzie, the Flathead National Forest's deputy supervisor and former public information officer, did not reply to a request for comment by press time Wednesday.

Save Holland Lake spokesperson Bill Lombardi lauded the memo after it was released last week: "We couldn’t agree more with George Corn’s and Daniel Browder’s analysis. The regional forester has a duty, responsibility and obligation to remove Kurt Steele as the decision maker on the Holland Lake Lodge boondoggle because Steele flatly admits that he is 'biased' for the giant expansion plans."

Groups threaten to sue as POWDR seeks new Holland Lake permit Environmental groups are threatening to sue the U.S. Forest Service after Utah ski resort corporation POWDR applied for a new permit to take over Holland Lake Lodge.

Corn and Browder previously issued a memo in November arguing that the Forest Service should terminate the special-use permit that allows Holland Lake Lodge to operate a private business on public land, because the permit's terms prohibit a change in control or ownership of the business. The Forest Service stated at the time that it was looking into whether POWDR's taking control of the business affected the permit. Now, rather than seeking to take over the existing permit, POWDR applied earlier this year for its own new permit for Holland Lake Lodge via E3 Destinations, a subsidiary POWDR recently created.

POWDR's initial proposal envisioned 32 new buildings — including a 28-room lodge, a restaurant and 26 cabins — and the removal of 10 structures around the lodge. As proposed, the expansion would have increased the size of the lodge's current special-use permit from 10.53 acres to about 15 acres. The Forest Service rejected POWDR's proposal in late November, but the company is free to submit another proposal. Shortly after the rejection — which the company characterized as a request to correct inconsistencies, rather than a rejection — POWDR posted on a website for the proposal that "we plan to resubmit our plan for future investment and infrastructure improvements at Holland Lake Lodge that is very much in line with our previously submitted Master Development Plan."

The memo states that the Forest Service spent 19 months in 2021 and '22 receiving, considering and ultimately accepting POWDR's original Master Development Plan (MDP) for the lodge without notifying the public.

An MDP is a document that lays out a permit holder's long-term future plans. Special-use permits generally require a permit holder to keep a current MDP on file with the Forest Service. The receipt and acceptance of an MDP is generally an internal process between the agency and a permit holder that doesn't entail a public process. An MDP isn't a specific project proposal — it's essentially a preview of projects a permit holder may propose in the future. Many permit holders, such as downhill ski areas, tackle parts of their MDPs as individual projects over many years — each of which must go through a public process and environmental analysis — and some elements of a permit holder's MDP may never come to fruition as project proposals.

But POWDR's MDP was not as merely aspirational as other ski companies' plans. Alongside submitting its MDP, POWDR also proposed to accomplish almost all of it at once. That proposal was brought to the public on Sept. 1, 2022. The memo noted that the Forest Service took 19 months to intake POWDR's MDP but initially gave the public just three weeks to digest and comment on the accompanying proposal.

Tester grills Forest Service chief over Holland Lake Lodge Montana's senior senator, a Democrat, zeroed in on the Flathead National Forest's intent to shepherd a massive expansion to the historic Condon-area lodge via a categorical exclusion.

Steele's bias toward POWDR's proposal, the memo states, is further evidenced by his initial intent to shepherd the proposal through the public process and environmental analysis via a categorical exclusion — the least rigorous and most expedient form of environmental analysis, generally reserved for small projects such as building a vault toilet at a trailhead. Shortly before it rejected the proposal, the Forest Service announced in mid-November that it would move the proposal through the public process via an environmental assessment (EA), if it continued at all. An EA is the middle level of analysis, more rigorous than a categorical exclusion and with greater opportunity for public involvement.

But even with an EA or the most rigorous analysis, an environmental impact statement, under Forest Service rules Steele would still be the default official with decision-making authority over whether to approve or deny proposals from POWDR.

In the memo, Corn and Browder asked Marten to remove Steele from decision-making authority over Holland Lake Lodge because "Steele has disqualified himself from that role, and his actions have already caused members of the public to suspect that the USFS is simply doing POWDR's bidding. Steele has already seriously damaged the USFS's credibility."