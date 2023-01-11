Lead detective walks jury through downtown Missoula homicide timeline

The lead detective in a Missoula homicide case spent hours on Wednesday walking a jury through his investigation into the 2020 death of 65-year-old Lee Roy Nelson.

Charles M. Covey, 44, is charged with deliberate homicide after he was arrested on suspicion of killing Nelson along the north bank of the Clark Fork River. His trial started this week.

In his testimony on Wednesday, Missoula Police Detective Guy Baker explained that clothing descriptions, surveillance footage from multiple downtown Missoula businesses and tips and interviews with the public allowed him to construct a timeline that led him to arrest Covey as a suspect.

Baker arrived at the crime scene shortly after it was discovered on Nov. 20, 2020.

“There was blood spatter on the wall,” he said. “(The blood) was probably 2- to 3-feet wide and high…on the concrete, which indicated Mr. Nelson’s head was close to the ground or on the ground...and force was inflicted creating the traumatic injuries.”

Missoula County Deputy Attorney Mac Bloom played a series of video surveillance clips during Baker’s testimony. They came from the Poverello Center, Taco John’s on West Broadway and Stockman Bank at the corner of West Broadway and Orange Street.

They show various time stamps and locations throughout the morning of Nov. 20, tracing the movements of the suspect man from early in the morning to about 11:17 a.m., after the murder is believed to have happened. The footage from the Poverello’s dining area starts around 7:45 a.m. and shows Nelson interacting with a man in a red coat, alleged to be Covey.

In the next few hours, footage shows the suspect traveling down West Broadway. At 10:35 a.m., the Missoula Fire Department briefly checked on Nelson near Taco John's.

At 11:04 a.m., someone on a bicycle is seen leaving the crime scene area. At 11:17 a.m., a man is seen on video footage returning to the Poverello Center and getting rid of his outer clothing items behind a trash can.

Baker interviewed Covey at the Missoula Police Department four days after the suspected murder, on Nov. 24. He said Covey identified himself in video footage inside of the Poverello Center as the man in the red hoodie and dark pants.

Missoula County District Judge Shane Vannatta, who is presiding over the trial, clarified for the jury that there hadn’t been testimony confirming the person in the additional footage was Covey.

Covey’s hour-long interview on Nov. 24 was played in front of the jury. Toward the end of the video, the detectives ask Covey if he heard the news of Nelson’s death. He replied saying, “I haven’t heard anything about it.”

Covey indicated he asked Nelson for cigarettes, but was rebuffed.

Covey was arrested after the interview. Baker referred to Covey as “Jesse Nitcy” throughout the interview, alleged to be a fake name Covey gave police when he first was contacted by law enforcement. Charging documents in the case stated that when he was fingerprinted at the Missoula jail, Covey’s real name was discovered.

Video footage from the Poverello also showed a man with a bike on the morning of Nov. 20. Hanging from the bike appeared to be a small baseball bat.

The bat in question was never recovered despite a large effort by investigators to find it, Baker said, which included a K9 and river search of the area around the Riverfront trail crime scene.

“Why did you ultimately arrest Mr. Covey?” Bloom asked Baker at the end of the detective’s testimony.

“He was the only one of the suspects that by video and by his admission had contact with Mr. Nelson,” Baker replied, adding he also believed Covey was in the area of the crime scene in the short window of time when the homicide occurred.

Three other suspects were ruled out during the investigation, Baker said.

The defense’s cross-examination of Baker started late Wednesday afternoon. One of Covey’s defense attorneys, Daylon Martin, briefly pressed Baker about his investigative process. He also brought up the bat, and asked Baker to explain if the bat would be rounded and covered at the top.

“The bat would be circular as it was manufactured,” Baker replied, agreeing that baseball bats are manufactured to be rounded at the top. However, Bloom had Baker clarify that he wasn’t sure of what defects it might have had.

Martin indicated he would likely re-call Baker as a witness in the defense’s case-in-chief, which hasn’t started yet.

“A lot more evidence needs to be admitted before we can cross-examine this witness,” Defense Attorney Amanda Gordon said after Martin cross-examined Baker.

Court recessed at 5 p.m. The trial will continue Thursday morning.