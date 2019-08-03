Mann Gulch 70th anniversary

The 70th anniversary of the Mann Gulch fire will be marked Sunday and Monday in Helena and at Meriwether Picnic Area in the Gates of the Mountains. Miss Montana, the Missoula Museum of Mountain Flying's historic DC-3/C-47 that transported smokejumpers to Mann Gulch in 1949, will be on display for public tours on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Exec Air Montana, 2430 Airport Road. On Monday the airplane will join other military and civilian aircraft at the Montana Army National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility, 3333 Skyway Drive, starting at 8:30 a.m. A flyover of Mann Gulch and the Meriwether Picnic Area and the release of memorial wreaths is planned for 11 a.m. that day.

A public gathering at Meriwether Picnic Area starts at 10 a.m. Monday. Transport to the site will be via the Gates of the Mountains Boat Club boat tours. A special Mann Gulch interpretive boat tour will depart from the Boat Club at 8:30 a.m. Regularly scheduled boat tours start at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. Boat tour tickets can be purchased online at www.gatesofthemountains.com or by calling the Boat Club at 406-458-5241.