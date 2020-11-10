Learn more about Salmon Lake Highway 83 reconstruction project

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) invites the public to learn about proposed improvements to Highway 83 along the east side of Salmon Lake (Reference Post (RP) 5 to 9). The project will include constructing a wider highway and improving alignment, slopes, and ditches. Work is anticipated to begin in 2022 and end late-2023.

The project team will host two virtual “live” informational meetings on Nov. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. If you would like to participate in one of the meetings, register at mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/salmonlake.

For those unable to attend either session, the presentation will be available at mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/salmonlake after Nov. 19. Citizens can also share input, questions, and comments with the project team via a comment form online.

For more information about the project, visit mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/salmonlake, email SalmonLakeHWY83@hdrinc.com, or call 406-208-0551.

