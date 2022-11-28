Learning the art of hunting, one woman to another

Sarah Kilbourne tugged downward on the hide of a dead deer, peeling it away from the animal's hindquarters to reveal a web of muscle and fat in a dim, freezing-cold Missoula garage.

She laughed and shared an observation: "This kind of looks like prosciutto."

It was Kilbourne's first time dressing a deer, a process that looks more like undressing. And the deer hanging from its hind legs in the garage that night was the first animal the 33-year-old had ever killed. It was a success that came days prior, the evening of Nov. 13, in the final hours of a deer hunt in Kilbourne's first season hunting.

"This was the first deer I've ever shot," she said, fingers freezing from working with the cold animal. "I was kind of like, 'What did I just do?'"

The hunt and Kilbourne's introduction to hunting were made possible by Venery, a Missoula-based company that specializes in introducing women to hunting. It teaches about game and guns, gets women licensed, and then plans hunts together for them. Venery — which literally means "the art, act or practice of hunting" in Old French — is owned and operated by 48-year-old Missoulian Alex Stokman. She said the company came about organically about five years, from an interaction she had with a friend.

"She found out that I was hunter and she had had venison from other friends, and she said she had interest in learning how to do it," Stokman recalled on Friday. The friend wasn't interested in carrying a gun or killing an animal herself, "but she was interested in seeing the process in action."

After accompanying Stokman on a hunt, the friend told her "she was sure that there were more women out there that were interested in learning how to hunt, and that I was an excellent teacher, and I should consider teaching more women how to hunt." Stokman started with "women's weekends" in which she and other female hunters would mentor other women, "and it's grown from there." Now Venery offers firearms courses and teaches about game animal biology, habitat and food. Participants learn how to handle, sight and operate rifles in the fall and shotguns in the spring. Fall courses lead up to a deer hunt, spring courses to a turkey hunt.

Venery isn't alone, locally or nationwide, though it's unique for its specific mission of teaching and taking women hunting deer and turkey, starting from the absolute basics. Stokman cited Erin Crider, whose company Uncharted Outdoorswomen in Colorado offers outfitting and guiding services for women, by women. Locally, Stokman said, Missoula-based Courtney Bastian's Her Upland podcast, part of Project Upland Magazine, works to bring women into upland bird hunting.

Only about 4% of Americans hunted as of 2020, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. While the number of men who hunt has been declining — as has the overall number of hunters — women are taking up the activity, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. Within hunting, the percentage of female hunters is increasing: In 2020, 22% of hunters were women, up from 12% in 2003.

Artemis, a National Wildlife Federation program promoting women in hunting, fishing and conservation, is another program that helps women get into hunting.

Artemis is also how Kilbourne was introduced to Stokman and Venery. Kilbourne was volunteering with the federation and brought Stokman in to speak at an event, she said. Hearing Stokman's passion not just for hunting, but also for land and wildlife conservation and ethics, "opened my eyes," she said.

A successful hunt

Kilbourne grew up in Virginia in an "all-guns-are-bad household, so I never even considered (hunting)." Living in Alaska previously and working as a skiing and ice climbing guide, she said, she was surrounded by friends and neighbors who hunted to feed themselves, their families and their friends. That changed her perception of hunting, she said, and sparked an interest in the activity. In a phone call Friday, she said that as someone who eats meat, "I want to know what it's like to kill and process an animal."

Amid frigid temps Nov. 13, she found out. From the garage three days later, she recounted trekking through a wintry landscape in Hunting District 400 near Brady, about 45 miles northwest of Great Falls. Crisscrossing between public lands and block-management lands, Kilbourne and her fellow hunters were near the end of the hunt on a Sunday evening, not a deer in sight.

And then: "We were like, oh, there's one right there!" The party ducked out of view of the doe to move around it for a shot. But that meant they couldn't keep the animal in sight.

"She couldn't see us," Kilbourne recalled, "but we didn't know where we were in relation to her."

They looked over a rise and saw the doe hadn't moved, but it was laying down. A hunting partner stood up to rouse the deer, and the alerted animal stood. Kilbourne was suddenly breathing hard, swaying her rifle's sights. She tried to calm down, paused, and sighted the deer. And then she squeezed the trigger. The deer tried to run, then it dropped — a clean shot in the left chest and out the right hip.

"It felt like minutes passed," Kilbourne said, "but it was probably 20 or 30 seconds."

"It's awesome to be able to fill my tag and have meat that I know exactly where it came from and be part of the process," she said Friday, joking that she first thought maybe she'd start with a chicken, "but a deer will last a lot longer than a chicken."

Independent hunting

Kilbourne's boyfriend, 33-year-old Pete Zimmerman, has experience hunting. He was helping process the deer in the 24-degree garage on Nov. 15. Kilbourne also had help from videos created by the Bozeman-based online publication MeatEater. "I was just Googling how to do this," she joked.

Alongside Kilbourne and Zimmerman that night was 57-year-old Bonnie Anderson. As a child, Anderson was exposed to hunting a little bit from her grandparents, who lived in Ovando. But the Southern California-native learned hunting primarily through Venery in recent months. She was also on the hunt in which Kilbourne got her deer. Anderson said the weather was "a balmy minus-4 degrees."

"I didn't want to go out by myself, I wanted to go out with people who had more experience," Anderson said. She visited family in Montana all her life and finally moved to Missoula from Los Angeles' Manhattan Beach in 2017. She'd had a deer tag for a few seasons, but never went out. "Then Venery came along."

"I'm a brand newbie, this was my very first time out," Anderson said. "This is my first time ever hunting — learned a lot."

One of the things she learned about hunting: "It's about taking the sure shot, the clean shot. It's not about the trophy."

Anderson is still a self-proclaimed "Southern-California girl, I lived three blocks from the beach." And some of her friends there told her they don't personally support hunting, she said, but they do support her in delving into hunting. Kilbourne, too, was worried what her parents would say when she told them she shot and killed a deer, she said. But when she told them, they were also supportive of her.

Looking back at the hunt on Friday, Kilbourne said, "it kind of feels fast. I wasn't expecting to get in a hunt and then get a deer my first season, because this is really my first full season. I'm grateful that it happened."

She said she was "feeling accomplished, like I did it, basically all on my own. And a feeling of being grateful for having a full freezer." Stokman said that feeling is like another trophy from a hunt, "especially with Sarah's hunt, she put a whole year's worth of practice into harvesting one animal. And it was a great story, and she has meat to eat, for her and her family."

With the deer now butchered, Kilbourne said, she plans to tan the hide and use the deer's fat to make soap in a Venery soap-making class this winter. She's not sure what she'll do with the bones, but is considering making a wind chime (she spotted a bone wind chime on a porch when dropping off a fellow hunter).

"We really do focus on utilizing the whole animal, not just the meat," Stokman said, "utilizing the bones to make bone broth, and then the fat to make soap or candles." She also teaches a sausage-making class using game meat.

Kilbourne said she probably would have gotten into hunting regardless, even without Venery and Stokman's mentorship, but "it would've been a lot more difficult without having her and all the resources that she provided. It think it would've taken a lot longer, too." The learning environment Venery offers, Kilbourne said, "has made me feel a lot more comfortable and confident" about hunting. She also is more involved in the politics and policy surrounding hunting, such as changes to elk-tag programs for large landowners in Montana, she said, and she's realized "it's something that everyone should care about, not just hunters."

That's the goal, Stokman said, noting that she works with women who range from being completely new to firearms and hunting, to women who were "tagging along" on hunts but never hunted independently.

"Part of our course is helping them focus on their self-confidence, helping them realize their self-confidence," she said. "They're capable of doing it on their own."