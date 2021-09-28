Learning With Meaning to temporarily move into old Missoula Public Library

An experiential school will temporarily relocate to the old Missoula Public Library building this fall to operate a homeschool resource center among other educational opportunities for local children.

Learning With Meaning, Inc. will move into the old library for the next year as they complete construction on their building, which will be located near Target Range School.

“It will be an amazing opportunity for our students to be downtown this year. We will be within walking distance of so many educational resources and so many great open spaces,” wrote Dr. Annie Graham, executive director of Learning With Meaning, in a press release. “While we are looking forward to being on our new campus, I can’t think of a better place to spend the next year.”

Learning with Meaning, Inc. will host an open house at the old library on Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for families to learn more about the organization's programs.

For the last seven years, Learning With Meaning has served students of all ages through homeschool programs, summer camps, a public makerspace and an accredited, nontraditional, independent school called Aspire, which works with middle and high school students. Aspire middle and high school runs three experiential programs in filmmaking, robotics and outdoor education.