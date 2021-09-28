Learning With Meaning to temporarily move into old Missoula Public Library

An experiential school will temporarily relocate to the old Missoula Public Library building this fall to operate a homeschool resource center among other educational opportunities for local children.
Learning With Meaning, Inc. will move into the old library for the next year as they complete construction on their building, which will be located near Target Range School.
“It will be an amazing opportunity for our students to be downtown this year. We will be within walking distance of so many educational resources and so many great open spaces,” wrote Dr. Annie Graham, executive director of Learning With Meaning, in a press release. “While we are looking forward to being on our new campus, I can’t think of a better place to spend the next year.”
Learning with Meaning, Inc. will host an open house at the old library on Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for families to learn more about the organization's programs.
For the last seven years, Learning With Meaning has served students of all ages through homeschool programs, summer camps, a public makerspace and an accredited, nontraditional, independent school called Aspire, which works with middle and high school students. Aspire middle and high school runs three experiential programs in filmmaking, robotics and outdoor education.
The group also operates the eNDVR Homeschool Resource Center that offers afternoon classes for students in science, technology, engineering, math, outdoor education and humanities.
Learning With Meaning was previously located in a “small building” on Sussex Avenue. Since they opened, enrollment in their programs has continued to climb, but they had been unable to expand due to space constraints.
Last fall, the group purchased a 140-acre property behind Target Range School that stretches from the Fort Missoula Ponds to the top of McCauley Butte. Learning With Meaning’s new building will allow them to expand their enrollment at Aspire middle and high school from 40 full-time students to 100. The homeschool resource center will continue to serve 70 students.
“The new building allows for the mission and practices of Aspire to be fully realized by the space we occupy. With our new location, we will be able to actualize the massive potential that has been limited by our physical space in our beginnings,” said Mike Anderson, a teacher at Aspire, in a press release.