Leave it shaggy: Long grass may clean up shoreline paths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One doesn’t usually reach for a lawn mower to fix a river problem, but sometimes that’s the tool that works.

Along the downtown reach of the Clark Fork River, dozens of little footpaths tumble 15 feet or more from the riverside pedestrian trail to the water’s edge between Madison Avenue and Higgins Avenue bridges. They mark where parties of inner-tube floaters, paddle-boarders, and dog-exercising waders have scrambled in and out of the Clark Fork on hot afternoons. And like varicose veins on an athlete’s leg, they indicate a public health and safety issue as water lovers erode the banks, spread weeds and leave trash and other, uh, waste along the shoreline.

So Missoula Conservation Lands Manager Morgan Valliant got together with the city lawn-mowing crews and lightened their workload a bit. Specifically, he asked them to mow about three feet of grass along the riverside trail instead of the full six feet.

“It’s helped tremendously with natural regeneration of woody species,” Valliant said. “We also had several benches between the trail and the river, and we just moved them to the other side of the trail. Between that and the mowing, over a dozen of these rogue, highly erosive user trails have disappeared.”