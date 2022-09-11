Lee adds 12-person Public Service investigative team

Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Missoulian, is shining an investigative reporting spotlight across its 77 daily news markets throughout the country.
Lee recently announced its new 12-member Public Service Journalism team, comprised of veteran reporters who will operate in three teams across the company’s East, Midwest and West news regions.
The investigative reporting roles are newly created positions intended to drive public accountability journalism throughout Lee’s local news markets, including the Missoulian.
“The creation of our Public Service Journalism team strengthens our company’s commitment to investigative and data journalism, because it’s the work that can truly make a difference in the communities we serve,” said Jason Adrians, Lee Enterprises’ vice president-local news. “At Lee Enterprises, we’re investing in local news talent and tools, premium reporting and storytelling, and the development of young journalists.”
Lee’s new Public Service Journalism team members bring expertise in various topical backgrounds, including public safety, public health, government, social justice and the environment.
The regional Public Service Journalism teams will assist reporters in local markets with access to public records, track taxpayer money and government spending, examine data related to health, crime and safety issues, and serve as watchdogs for communities across the country. In their previous reporting roles both inside Lee newsrooms and in other news markets, these team members’ work has helped free the innocent, put the guilty behind bars and change laws.
The teams include a Pulitzer Prize finalist; three members of the nationally renowned ProPublica Local Reporting Network; a grant recipient from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting; a regional Edward R. Murrow Regional Award winner; top national award recipients from Investigative Reporters and Editors and the national Society of Professional Journalists; and a data journalism specialist and former reporter and researcher for the Pulitzer Prize-winning Better Government Association in Chicago.
Work by these teams has already begun, with in-depth reporting on leading causes of death throughout more than a dozen Lee markets publishing in recent weeks and a recently published investigation, in partnership with ProPublica, on a systemic pattern of abuse and mistreatment of mental health patients in a state-run facility in Illinois.
Get to know our new Public Service Journalism team - West Region
West Region
Lead reporter Marina Trahan Martinez: Marina Trahan Martinez has forged a distinguished multimedia career in investigative and social justice journalism. A Corpus Christi native and University of Texas-Arlington journalism graduate, she has worked at both community newspapers in the Dallas area and also worked for more than 11 years in two stints at the Dallas Morning News. For five years, she worked as a reporter, producer and editor on the Morning News’ Watchdog desk. During that time she appeared on air weekly representing the Watchdog team on KXAS-TV. Trahan Martinez was a member of the Dallas Morning News’ coverage team which was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News for its coverage of the police shootings at a Black Lives Matter rally. She has reported on a freelance basis for The New York Times since 2001, and she has worked on contract for ABC News 20/20 since 2019, reporting and producing North Texas-related stories. She has also served the public with the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, and on Latinx community initiatives and journalism scholarship committees, including the creation of the Hispanic Families Network, Storytellers Without Borders and the Robert W. Mong Jr. Journalism Scholarship.
Corey Jones: 2009 graduate of Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. Worked at the Topeka Capital-Journal for nearly a nearly a decade. Joined the Tulsa World in 2014 as a breaking news reporter, becoming the World's lead pandemic reporter and a projects reporter, including a hard-hitting report on deaths caused by Oklahoma Highway Patrol hot pursuits. His work has been honored by Leadership Tulsa, Great Plains Journalism, Inland Press Association, Associated Press/Oklahoma News Executives, Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists, Kansas City Press Club, Kansas Press Association, and National Association of Black Journalists (Tulsa).
Emily Hamer: Reporter and photojournalist from Wisconsin State Journal, now based in Houston. Started her career at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, where she produced an award-winning series on how the state’s cash bail system disproportionately jails the poor. Covered criminal justice, government for the Wisconsin State Journal. Hamer broke major stories on prisoners dying of COVID-19, inmates being put in the same cells as those who had been exposed to the virus, and food and clothing shortages at a military base housing 13,000 Afghan refugees.
Ted McDermott: Ted McDermott is an experienced reporter and editor who has covered the environment, growth, extremism and crime, among many other subjects, for newspapers in the Northwest for a decade. McDermott has profiled the far-right militia member from Montana who led the armed resistance on Cliven Bundy’s Nevada ranch; examined the legacy of uranium mining on tribal lands in Eastern Washington; covered police misconduct in North Idaho; and explored the ramifications of a political killing at a protest in Portland, Ore. His four-part investigation into the drugging of children at a psychiatric residential treatment center for adolescents in Montana led to its closure, while his investigation into end-of-life treatment at the Montana State Hospital led the governor of Montana to launch an outside review that led to recommendations for significant changes in patient care.
In addition to his work as a journalist, McDermott has published fiction, including a novel, "The Minor Outsider,” and essays, which earned him a nomination for the Essay Prize. He lives in Spokane, Washington, with his family.
