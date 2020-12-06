Lee announces investment in state government reporting bureau

Coverage of state government is some of the most important journalism that we can bring to our readers. That’s always been true, for all Montana newspapers, since statehood.

But it’s never been more important than it is now — with sweeping political change including a new governor, a raging pandemic, and a looming legislative session.

So it’s an excellent time to announce a major investment in Montana news gathering: Four great journalists, brought together as Lee Montana Newspapers’ new state government reporting team.

The sheer size of our new bureau dwarfs anything that’s been done here in decades. It directly defies a trend of shrinking state government coverage, here and elsewhere across the country. And it means that our readers will get more breaking news, more investigative journalism, and more depth and breadth of state government reporting than they have ever seen.

Leading this effort is Holly Michels, our state government bureau chief.

In addition to covering state government for the last five years, Michels has worked in four of Lee Montana’s five newsrooms in various roles during her career. Her new job is the culmination of that experience.