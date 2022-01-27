Legacy Lounge provides a live music venue for those under 21

One of Missoula’s newest music venues seeks to build connections and promote local artists in a setting that feels more like a friend’s living room than a club.

The Legacy Lounge moved into the former location of the restaurant Iza on the Hip Strip earlier this fall and offers business hours specific for those under 21 years of age, as well as those who are older than the legal drinking age.

“Our biggest goal is to let local artists come share their craft and just come be themselves — whether you’re just starting out or whether you’ve been in the industry for a really long time — we want you to feel comfortable and safe,” said Brittany Comeno, one of the four owners of the Legacy Lounge.

The lounge is only open on Fridays and Saturdays. From 8 p.m. to midnight the doors are open to patrons 20 years old and younger, and between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. the venue is reserved for those over the age of 21.

Regardless of the time of night, however, no alcohol is served at the Legacy Lounge. Only nonalcoholic refreshments and snacks are available for patrons. There’s always a live DJ during operating hours, as well as plenty of board games, dart boards and comfy couches to sink into.

The four owners of the lounge have all been involved with the music and rave scene for many years and are hoping to bolster those creatives through their venue. All of the owners except for Comeno are DJs who perform there.

“Specific DJs want to come in and have a full night where they can play their music and just kind of share it in a smaller space so it becomes more personal,” Comeno said. “We’ve really tried to make it more like a friend’s living room than a bar kind of scene.”

But the venue doesn’t stop with music. The walls are covered in artwork by local artists.

Eventually, the owners hope to expand the venue into a space where artists of different mediums can come in and share their craft with others interested in learning how to do it themselves.

“We also want the younger generation to know it’s okay to come and start trying to make music and DJ,” Comeno said.

In the near future, they hope to work on some renovations to incorporate the second story of the building. They are also working on partnering with local businesses to expand the food and beverage offerings.

