Legal review roils fish projects

“We haven’t changed policy on fish removal,” Lemon said on Friday. “This has only been a process change. We determined these projects need a different process review.”

Of the roughly 30 fish-removal projects planned for this year, Lemon said only nine had gone through the commissioners’ review.

However, at least two such projects are going forward this year. They include an effort on the North Fork of the Blackfoot River inside the Scapegoat Wilderness Area where FWP is working with the U.S. Forest Service to poison a population of artificially stocked rainbow trout in mountain lakes and replace them with hatchery-raised but native westslope cutthroat trout. Lemon said that project was OK’d by FWP Director Hank Worsech because of existing commitments with the Forest Service and an outfitter who was contracted to handle the logistics of the wilderness project.

That Blackfoot project had also drawn controversy from wilderness advocates who charged it was a violation of the federal Wilderness Act, which they argued would prohibit the planned use of motorboats, fish poison and helicopter access in a wilderness area. The Lolo National Forest, which has lead responsibility for the fish replacement, has not made a final decision on approving the project.