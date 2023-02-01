Legislators at odds with Missoula over housing as wealthy move in

As more data comes in, it’s clear that college-educated, out-of-state, high-earning remote workers have been pouring in to Missoula County and boosting housing prices while displacing the people that live here. And even though Missoula has undergone an unprecedented housing construction boom in the last few years, state lawmakers are introducing bills aimed at reducing barriers to construction.

However, many of those measures are opposed by Missoula officials.

Last week, the Bureau of Business and Economic Research stopped in Missoula for its statewide Economic Outlook Series tour. Bureau Director Patrick Barkey gave an update on the local housing market.

Using Internal Revenue Service migration data, he showed that Missoula County’s population has increased due to migrants from out of state, even though many county residents are moving to other counties in Montana.

“Missoula County is somewhat similar to Bozeman in the sense that as housing prices have gotten higher and higher we see people moving to adjacent counties, possibly, or other counties to try to escape our high prices,” Barkey told the audience.

Data shows that wages are not keeping up with housing price increases in Montana overall, he said, but Missoula’s average wages are skewed a bit higher than other counties because of the growing tech industry here.

Missoula has gone through two housing construction booms this century. One was in the years leading up to the Great Recession of 2008, and the other began in roughly the last five years but has been spiking during the pandemic. Barkey noted that the most recent surge is quite a bit more robust than the last building boom.

“We’re seeing more building now than we saw at the peak before the housing bust of the last decade,” he said. “Does that mean we’re heading for a bust? I don’t think so.”

Single-family home construction made up a majority of new construction in the early 2000s, he noted. But multifamily home construction is the flavor of the last few years.

Bryce Ward, an economist who studies housing and U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey data, showed how people moving to Missoula are now wealthier, more educated and have more remote jobs compared with those in previous decades.

When looking at census data, the people moving to Montana between 2020 and 2021 were more likely to have at least a bachelor’s degree, a remote job and an inflation-adjusted income of over $200,000 than people who moved to Montana in previous years.

“It’s more people moving here, different people, and particularly more affluent people,” Ward said. “13.2% of all households who moved to Montana in 2020 and 2021 reported an inflation-adjusted income in excess of $200,000. That’s much higher than historically.”

From the last quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2022, the median home sales price of homes sold in Montana increased by 54%. But in Missoula County, that number was 63%. The western half of Montana saw more people moving here during the pandemic than any other place in the nation except Idaho, Ward said.

“The average (number of people moving here) the past two years is 3.3 times higher than the 20-year average we’ve seen this century,” Ward said. “There are now 28,000 more people here than would be expected if we grew at historic rates.”

Montana’s population will now double in 40 years if current rates stay the same, he said, compared with the 70 years it would have taken to add a little over 1 million people at pre-pandemic migration rates.

Legislative efforts

All the pressure on housing prices has caused state lawmakers to try to take action to quell the storm.

On Tuesday, state Rep. Katie Zolnikov, a Republican from Billings, gave a presentation on a bill, HB 337, that she’s sponsored that would supersede local governments’ authority to impose minimum lot sizes for new residential construction. Instead, local governments would not be allowed to require minimum lot sizes greater than 2,500 square feet in areas served by municipal water and sewer. In Missoula right now, the minimum lot size on eight of the 16 residential zones is 3,000 square feet, and the rest range from 5,400 to 215,000. The bill is opposed by the city of Missoula.

“This gives landowners more freedoms to develop their property in a way that serves the demand for their community,” Zolnikov said. “When a lot is required to be large, the incentive for the developer to build a small house is incredibly low.”

She said that the bill gives people the freedom to subdivide smaller lots, and it won’t lead to the creation of “high-rises” in backyards of single-family home neighborhoods.

“While the housing crisis in Montana is not a new problem, I’ve heard that there is a great need for affordable housing,” she said. “Helena got rid of minimum lot sizes, Billings opted for a lot width requirement. In both cities, the world kept turning. There were no high-rises built in the middle of residential neighborhoods. And housing prices in those two cities have remained lower than in Missoula or Bozeman or Whitefish.”

But Eran Pehan, the director of Missoula's Community Planning, Development and Innovation Office, said the bill is wrong for Missoula.

“The long and short of it is, this is one of several piecemeal, one-off bills that are not going to fix our state or local community’s housing issues,” Pehan said. “What works for one community won’t work for another. One-size fits-all mandates are not really housing solutions. But comprehensive reform of land use code is, and we are already doing that as a community.”

The city kicked off a code reform process for development regulations late last year.

“We’re working hand-in-hand with those most impacted,” Pehan said. “Aspects of (HB 337) are concerning. The bill contains no exceptions to sensitive lands like floodplains. In a floodplain there are financial and environmental reasons for larger lot sizes. Having more people in a floodplain increases the risk and cost to our community.”

Generally, Pehan said, Missoula needs a more comprehensive approach to solve the housing crisis.

“House Bill 337 is not that,” she said.

She noted that in the residential zones in Missoula where the lot sizes are much larger than 3,000 square feet, the reason is that they are near areas like a floodplain or they are near the urban/rural divide where larger lots make more sense for the community.

Ginny Merriam, the city's communications manager, said the city's list of where it stands on each proposed bill in the Legislature was created by collecting the opinions of all managers whose input is pertinent.