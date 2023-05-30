Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

POTOMAC – It's almost disconcerting how much quieter, smoother and faster the new Jonhnsrud-McNamara Road along the Blackfoot River is now.

After decades of choking-thick dust, jolting washboard bumps and constant grinding of tires on gravel, the heavily used 5.7-mile section between Johnsrud Park and Whitaker Bridge boat launch has been paved for the first time.

The Bureau of Land Management and the Federal Highway Administration undertook the $5 million project in 2022 after an extended public outreach period. Located about 17 miles east of Missoula near Highway 200, the undeveloped stretch of river is popular with boaters and campers.

“The project was approved to improve the long-term condition of the road," western Montana BLM district manager Katie Stevens said last year as the paving began.

She said the road was in poor condition and would have had to be re-graveled in the near future anyway if paving wasn't approved. She also said before the paving, dust was frequently hanging in the river corridor, and the noise of vehicles steadily passing was noticeable from boats.

Previous BLM studies found that roughly 40,000 people used the lower Blackfoot River corridor every year.

On Tuesday, a smattering of rafters were driving the shiny black road.

Laura Stinger with local river trip company Zoo Town Surfers was helping shuttle a van and trailer for a guided trip.

"I drove it last week for the first time this season and it took like half the time to get up there and back," she said. "Last year it took like an hour just going up, especially that incline. It really cuts down the time in half."

Stinger said she understands why some people would have preferred that the road was kept more undeveloped to perhaps reduce crowds on the scenic stretch of river and cut down on traffic on the road.

"I have friends that definitely wrote letters against it," she said. "I assume it's going to be much busier here now. My friends and I have talked about that, and that's the only thing that's really a downside. There's definitely going to be more traffic on it."

But, she said, the dust that vehicles have kicked up on busy days in the past will no longer be drifting down on to boaters trying to enjoy the river. It'll be much less noisy on the river and shuttle times will be greatly reduced.

Hauling a trailer is much less stressful, she noted.

Mickey Mihailovich, who was rafting the Blackfoot with a couple friends, said he agrees that crowding might become an issue. But, he said, there's no question the road is now easier on his truck and is much faster.

"I'd say it's 10 minutes faster one-way at least," he said.

The project's goal is to reduce washboarding, potholes and long-term maintenance costs significantly, which will allow the field office’s annual maintenance budget to be spent on upkeep for other roads accessing public lands.

“Chip-sealing this portion of road will decrease annual maintenance costs by approximately 50% each year over a 30-year lifespan, allowing the field office to better keep up with annual road maintenance needs on other public lands in the area,” Stevens said. “We know a lot of people value the undeveloped nature of this road as part of the overall recreation experience in this area, and so we carefully considered the tradeoffs associated with this road becoming more hardened and developed."

Before paving, construction crews built a new drainage structure, which means there's a steep shoulder on both sides of the road now.