If you’re a procrastinator and still looking for a plantation-grown Christmas tree in Missoula, you might be out of luck.
Due to either the Great Recession or the cyclical nature of slow-growing crops, depending on whom you talk to, there is a nationwide shortage of cultured, or plantation-grown, Christmas trees in Missoula and everywhere else.
Most of the big players in Christmas trees in Missoula were completely sold out by Friday. Steve Adams, who runs Adams Ranch & Trees with his wife Kit, was already packing up his shop at the Shopko parking lot in Missoula on Thursday. He had already sold out of his roughly 3,000 trees. He sells by far the most trees in the Missoula area every year, and he’s been doing it for decades.
“I try to guess and this year I guessed pretty close,” he said, describing how he keeps his supply on pace with demand.
Adams said it was harder for him to find plantation trees this year due to a national shortage, and he said other retailers had the same problem.
Many national media outlets reported that Christmas tree growers didn’t plant as much after the 2008 financial crisis and the ensuing Great Recession. Several places in the Bitterroot Valley also had a shortage of trees this year, with some owners blaming the Recession, according to the Ravalli Republic.
However, Adams doesn’t put much stock in that. He talks to growers all over the country, and he believes it was simply a matter of too many cooks in the kitchen.
“About 15 years ago there was a shortage of trees and everybody and their brother planted trees,” he said. “I’m talking in coastal areas. And then five or six years ago there was a glut. They were burning fields. Once they (get too big) they’re not Christmas trees anymore. And a lot of people lost a lot of money. So it wasn’t the Recession, it was too many trees. Then a lot of people said, ‘I’ll never do that again,’ so that cut down the number of trees that got planted.”
Adams said finding trees last year was very hard; this year was a little bit better and he expects next year to be easier.
“It takes a while for them to grow,” he said. “It’s not something that happens overnight.”
Bill Caras of Caras Nursery and Landscape in Missoula agreed with that assessment. He sold out of his 300 or so trees before last week. He and his staff transform the shop into a “Christmas store” every year and also sell custom wreaths.
“It’s a cyclical thing,” he said. “They get too many, then there’s a surplus and people cut back and there’s a shortage. You see this a lot with multi-year crops. They plan in advance, but they have to guess the numbers so far in advance sometimes they feel like they’re getting burned with too much inventory and don’t plant as many. Then a few years later, everyone’s made the same decision and all of the sudden there’s a shortage.”
However, at least one business is pretty much immune to the tree farm shortage because it relies heavily on trees from forested private lands nearby.
Pink Grizzly co-owner Shane Clouse said they use wild-harvested trees, which never run out.
“We sell both kinds. We’ll get a semi-truck load from the plantation, but we also have over 1,000 from private lands on the Flathead Indian Reservation and in the Bitterroot Valley,” he said. “We use the resource available locally and have for over 40 years.”
The locally-cut trees also have the benefit of thinning forests on private lands to reduce wildfire danger.
“And we’re also making a product out of a local raw material,” Clouse said.
He estimated that the last of his trees would be sold by the end of the day Thursday.
“We obviously don’t want to waste the resource, so we keep really good records to get a pretty good idea of the demand for each species every year,” he said. “The Christmas tree market is somewhat stagnant. We don’t see a lot of growth. I think it’s more because some people get fake trees and use those every year.”
The Pink Grizzly employs about 28 people every year to make 5,000 wreaths, which they ship all over the country.
“That business does grow,” he said. “We start from the middle of October and make them fresh almost every day.”
Not everywhere was sold out as of Friday. The Missoula Fresh Market on West Broadway had a few trees left from the Missoula Get It Done Crew, which employs local homeless people and others in need of work.
Christmas tree cutting permits for public lands on the Lolo National Forest are also available at the Missoula Field Office at 3255 Fort Missoula Road.