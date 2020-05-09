Lessons of resurgence: Missoula health chief reflects on 1918, 2020 pandemics

“I wanted to do it in a way that made it more realistic for Missoula,” she said.

She described turning a page to October and seeing the names of 12 flu patients in a row starting Oct. 6.

Under the “Disease” column on subsequent pages, Ritchey wrote “Epidemic Influenza” on the first line, then drew a vertical line under each of the two words to the bottom of the page.

“There were, like, 40 more pages of it, and pretty soon he’s using numbers and no names, like ’40 new cases today,’” Leahy said. “I just literally gasped when I saw that. That’s when I did the epi chart.”

The spikes on her chart indicated how quickly and violently the flu virus hit.

“Some of those deaths occurred within the first day they fell ill,” Leahy said. “You look at the coronavirus, at the bimodal disease pattern, and people have some level of the illness, they sometimes start to feel better, and it’s sometimes a week later before they’re really starting to have serious problems. That’s a real contrast.”

Just two months into the slower developing COVID-19 crisis in Montana, it makes her wonder if the worst is truly past.