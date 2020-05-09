Lessons of resurgence: Missoula health chief reflects on 1918, 2020 pandemics

We climbed the Mount Everest of killer flu cases in October 1918, and the Kilimanjaro in early December.
That’s what it looked like when Ellen Leahy, nearly nine decades later, plotted the spread of the devastating Spanish influenza bug in Missoula after the city let down its guard on its first pandemic.
The lapse was understandable: On the day city health officer Dr. John P. Ritchey began loosening restrictions on a homebound public after more than a week of negligible new cases, Germany surrendered to end World War I.
Leahy is Ritchey’s 21st century counterpart. As director and health officer of the Missoula City-County Health Department since 1989, she largely calls the shots as we struggle our way through and, here’s hoping, out of the coronavirus “pandemic,” or an epidemic that knows no national borders.
COVID-19 has been far less prevalent and deadly in Missoula and Montana than the Spanish flu was a century ago. The numbers indicate it might have peaked in the state at the end of March, just three weeks after it first surfaced. History and health officials aren’t so sure.
In an article she wrote for the spring 2019 edition of “Montana: The Magazine of Western History,” Leahy described the scene in Missoula on Armistice Day, Nov. 11, 1918.
Quoting the Daily Missoulian, she said Missoula’s downtown erupted in “a slow fire that kindled in the breeze of patriotism until all of Higgins Avenue was swept in a blaze of 100 per cent Americanism.”
Mass congregations were still technically banned, but as police chief Bill Moore noted, “You can’t police patriotism.”
“Eclipsed by the victory in Europe, influenza was conveniently forgotten, as if it too had been conquered,” Leahy observed.
And it wasn’t just Missoula that forgot. Across the state and nation, cities that let down their guards to celebrate the end of war would soon experience a resurgence of the evil bug.
“World peace could not have come at a worse time,” groaned a beleaguered physician in Butte, Montana’s largest city and the worst hit in the pandemic.
Leahy’s Missoula epi-chart reflects the cold-fact story. The first Spanish flu case in Missoula was identified on Oct. 6, 1918. By the second week there were just shy of 450 individual cases identified. Just a week later there were nearly a thousand.
Thirty-one people died as the cases spiked. By Halloween there were almost four dozen deaths, but the disease seemed to be loosening its grip.
When it returned after Armistice Day, it did so with a vengeance: Another three dozen deaths by Thanksgiving, and four dozen more by New Year’s Day. In the last 75 days of 1918, some 130 people died in Missoula from the flu or flu-related causes.
On Dec. 7, five doctors, tagged “The Committee of Five,” convened to deal with the latest barrage of cases. After three days they announced recommendations that businesses and government services be fully reopened but stores and saloons be limited to numbers no greater “than can be waited upon at one time without overcrowding.”
Public gatherings, including church congregations, would still be prohibited, as was “lounging and loafing” in any public place. Households with sick family members were to be quarantined and tagged with red placards to warn visitors away.
“By the time they settled on new recommendations, the virus had begun to retreat,” Leahy wrote.
She noted the epi profile of new cases “looks like two really pointed mountain peaks.” Both spikes came in the world’s second and most consequential of three waves of Spanish influenza.
“You can see Missoula did get a touch of the third wave (in early 1919), but really just a touch,” she said.
Not until mid-March 1919 did the Spanish flu bid adieu to Missoula.
Leahy’s fascination with public health lies in the intersection between science and society.
“And it really takes huge epidemics and major pandemics and other types of serious tragedies to change policy,” she said. “That happened here in 1918, and it’s happening again today.”
It’s why, when federal funds opened up in the early 2000s after 9/11 to create a plan for the next influenza pandemic, Leahy found herself in the archives at the Mansfield Library on the University of Montana campus, poring over Ritchey’s health officer journals from 1918.
“I wanted to do it in a way that made it more realistic for Missoula,” she said.
She described turning a page to October and seeing the names of 12 flu patients in a row starting Oct. 6.
Under the “Disease” column on subsequent pages, Ritchey wrote “Epidemic Influenza” on the first line, then drew a vertical line under each of the two words to the bottom of the page.
“There were, like, 40 more pages of it, and pretty soon he’s using numbers and no names, like ’40 new cases today,’” Leahy said. “I just literally gasped when I saw that. That’s when I did the epi chart.”
The spikes on her chart indicated how quickly and violently the flu virus hit.
“Some of those deaths occurred within the first day they fell ill,” Leahy said. “You look at the coronavirus, at the bimodal disease pattern, and people have some level of the illness, they sometimes start to feel better, and it’s sometimes a week later before they’re really starting to have serious problems. That’s a real contrast.”
Just two months into the slower developing COVID-19 crisis in Montana, it makes her wonder if the worst is truly past.
“We worry more that it’s out there and we can’t find it yet until somebody gets really sick, or you don’t ever see it,” Leahy said. “And where you don’t see it, you worry about contagions.”
In theory, she added, “we have the advantage of having testing a century later. On the ground, though, we’ve had very insufficient testing in the U.S. You go, wow, medical science — it’s come really far, but unfortunately we didn’t have the technology on the ground where we could actually use it.”
These days Leahy keeps her files on the 1918 flu pandemic and the earlier smallpox epidemic in a dusty box under her desk at the health department on West Alder Street.
“I’ve rested my feet on it for more than a decade,” she said with a chuckle. “I really thought I was done with it.”
The lessons those dusty files taught came in handy in 2009 when the swine flu headed this way from Mexico.
“We knew there would be waves, and we knew there would be spikes in that wave, so we planned for that,” she said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 12,500 people died in the U.S. from H1N1 (swine) flu in 2009 and 2010. Local health officials and medical providers remember the number of children it hospitalized 11 years ago. But to the public it was almost a nonstarter. No social distancing, a few masks but no mandate, and no stay-home orders or closures.
“The thing that changed what the 2009 pandemic may have been was the ability to get the vaccine out,” Leahy said. “Almost the entire event from the public health perspective was getting the vaccine out. We didn’t have that in 1918, and we don’t have that today.”
She refuses to second-guess Dr. Ritchey in hundred-year hindsight.
“I wasn’t there,” Leahy said.
Contagious diseases such as smallpox, scarlet fever, tuberculosis and influenza were known entities in 1918. The particular strain of Spanish flu wasn’t, but Ritchey didn’t know that. The 40-year-old physician, almost 20 years into a practice that lasted until 1961, “put the lid” on Missoula at the first report of influenza. He did so with the full approval of city fathers.
“He was early in doing all that,” Leahy said. “But just like COVID, until it really is in your community it’s hard to comprehend what you’re up against. So if you look at the pattern, it made sense for him to start lifting restrictions” in November, when cases had been dropping.
His journals don’t say and it’s hard to detect from newspaper accounts how much pressure Ritchey was under to reopen Missoula. City leaders supported easing the restrictions, warning along with him that the lid be removed carefully, a step at a time, and calling on all to help fight what a Missoulian headline, and Leahy’s magazine article title called “the Huns’ ally.”
“Then these very leaders, including the police chief and judge, were literally in the streets in downtown Missoula leading the parade” on Armistice Day, Leahy said.
“Each time the disease appeared to have run its course, the virus doubled back for another swipe, blindsiding Missoulians as they celebrated both the end of the war and what they believed was the simultaneous end of the flu,” she wrote.
Now, though, public officials lacked what Leahy called the “hammer of patriotism” to inspire cooperation.
Leahy can empathize with Dr. Ritchey.
“If you’re looking at it from a control strategy, it’s a lot easier to close and close quickly than it is to open back up,” she said. “When you’re closed for four weeks, with that amount of pressure building, you don’t want to do it all at once. Dr. Ritchey knew that and was doing that.”
In April 2020, when Gov. Steve Bullock eased Montana into the first phase of reopenings, Leahy and the health department touched the brakes in Missoula.
“Looking at our community, it needs to be a little more gradual, a little better-phased, and certainly mindful of the fact that our testing capacity is not really where we would like it to be,” she said at the time.
On Friday, following a further lifting of restrictions announced by the state the previous day, the health department carefully cracked open the lid further in Missoula County, increasing social gatherings from 25 people to 250 with proper social distancing and giving cautious go-aheads to salons, barbershops, massage studios and farmers markets.
There were no tests for the Spanish flu in 1918, not to mention telemedicine or video conferencing.
“Physicians like Dr. Ritchey had to go expose themselves to all those sick people, as did the nurses and volunteer (caregivers), and some of them died from it,” Leahy said.
“We have tremendous advantages, but I think the United States squandered some of those on the testing front. We’re working to get caught up on that, because we just don’t know what the behavior of this coronavirus is going to be.”
It’s not yet proven that people without overt symptoms can or can’t spread the virus, which makes each of us a suspected carrier.
“We’re taking precautions that that’s the case,” Leahy said, “because it appears that no one is immune to the virus itself.”
