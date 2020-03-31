Letter from the publisher

I realize that this hits each of our employees doubly hard, because for two weeks they will forgo pay and the weeks they are here will have to work even harder to help cover for their furloughed colleagues. Thanks to each of our employees for their exceptional work and unselfish attitude during this time.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I feel I should mention that the publisher — that would be me — will not be taking a furlough this time; however, I will be taking a pay cut commensurate to the loss of two weeks of pay during the quarter. Because of this unprecedented business environment, we believe it’s imperative for publishers to be available for continual communication.

I met with our staff members to discuss these furloughs Monday night and Tuesday via Zoom meetings, conference calls and spaced-out face-to-face meetings. We are working to protect our employees’ health while being a responsible, community-minded business, so we have as many of our employees working from home as possible.

This is a challenging time for all local businesses. I encourage you to support those that are able to stay open and be there for the others when they reopen. Your support now will make a long-term difference in your community.