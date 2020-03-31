Letter from the publisher

The COVID-19 crisis has shaken businesses large and small in western Montana and throughout the state, nation and world.
The Missoulian and the Ravalli Republic are no different. We go as our communities go. As many of our clients have temporarily closed, cut back hours and reduced spending, that affects our advertising, our largest revenue source.
Because of that, the Missoulian and Ravalli Republic are taking steps to reduce expenses in the second quarter. Our employees will each be required to take two weeks off without pay during the quarter. Benefits will remain intact during the furloughs and, of course, employees will be eligible for state and federal unemployment assistance.
Each member of our hard-working team contributes to the news and information we deliver to you digitally and in print. To minimize the impact of those furlough hours, we will work with our team to schedule that time throughout the quarter, ensuring we maintain the resources needed to bring you the news coverage you deserve and expect.
We already have made shifts to put our reporting power where it is needed most. For example, with sports seasons and many events canceled, we have shifted the focus of reporters on those beats, allowing them to cover important angles of the all-encompassing COVID-19 story. We are heartened at the response we are seeing from readers: Our digital traffic has been up more than 52% on average the past few weeks, and we are gaining a steady stream of new subscribers.
I realize that this hits each of our employees doubly hard, because for two weeks they will forgo pay and the weeks they are here will have to work even harder to help cover for their furloughed colleagues. Thanks to each of our employees for their exceptional work and unselfish attitude during this time.
I feel I should mention that the publisher — that would be me — will not be taking a furlough this time; however, I will be taking a pay cut commensurate to the loss of two weeks of pay during the quarter. Because of this unprecedented business environment, we believe it’s imperative for publishers to be available for continual communication.
I met with our staff members to discuss these furloughs Monday night and Tuesday via Zoom meetings, conference calls and spaced-out face-to-face meetings. We are working to protect our employees’ health while being a responsible, community-minded business, so we have as many of our employees working from home as possible.
This is a challenging time for all local businesses. I encourage you to support those that are able to stay open and be there for the others when they reopen. Your support now will make a long-term difference in your community.
I have appreciated the many notes and calls I have received from readers thanking us for our timely and in-depth COVID-19 coverage. One anonymous reader even had pizzas and salads delivered to the Missoulian Tuesday to thank our news team. Be assured that we will position our resources to keep pace with this evolving story.
Thank you for being a Missoulian reader. We need you now more than ever; I hope you feel the same about us.
We’re all in this together.
Jim Strauss is publisher of the Missoulian and the Ravalli Republic.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.