Levee maintenance work to begin March 1

The City’s Storm Water Utility will begin routine vegetation maintenance on two Clark Fork River levees on Monday, March 1, with completion by April 15, weather dependent. Portions of the North Riverfront Trail system will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays during this time.

Work will start at the Madison Street Bridge and move to the west in roughly three- to five-day increments, depending on the weather.

Due to construction downtown and winter road conditions, a prearranged detour route has not been defined. Cyclists and pedestrians are advised to use parks, streets, and sidewalks as needed to travel around the trail closures. Closures will be timed to avoid peak commuter traffic times.

For more information and to see project area maps, see the Storm Water Utility’s projects page at ci.missoula.mt.us/2673/Storm-Water-Projects. Updates to the trail closure schedule will be posted here as they become available.