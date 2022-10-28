Levy could save community money, supporters argue

The Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter opens next week with capacity for 135 people, including space to accommodate current residents of the Authorized Camping Site if it closes as scheduled on Nov. 16.

Some members of the Missoula City Council feel confident the winter shelter, while not a perfect solution, will work to keep unhoused Missoulians safe this winter.

“While it’s not an ideal place, it’s a place where some of their basic needs are met,” noted Ward 2 council member Mirtha Becerra during an open house at the winter shelter Thursday.

Nonetheless, Becerra and fellow council member Jennifer Savage, who represents Ward 1, acknowledged there are at least nine people currently living at the ACS who can’t or won’t transition to the winter shelter.

Pets, storage, capacity and status with the Poverello Center, which runs the shelter, are all factors at play for those individuals.

However, the future of both sites will be untenable if Missoula voters don’t support the crisis services levy on the November ballot, which would use property taxes to buttress the Emergency Winter Shelter and other social services after federal funds run out.

At a panel about the levy on Friday, those in support of passing the measure highlighted the cost savings of voting for it.

“I actually think the expense of doing nothing far outweighs the investment,” said Shannon Flanagan, owner of Flanagan Motors Mazda and treasurer for the Crisis Intervention Levy Passage Campaign.

Presenters on the panel, including business owners, a representative of the Mobile Support Team and a medical provider, all pointed to opportunities to save the community money by supporting the services that would go along with the levy.

The average emergency room visit, for example, costs approximately $2,000, John Petroff with the MST said. Last year, his team performed over 400 ER diversions.

“It’s really costly for people to be in our jails,” added Jen Molloy, an assistant professor in the University of Montana School of Social Work.

Jeremy Williams, director of psychiatric services at Providence St. Patrick Hospital wants to see expanded access to care that diverts people in the community from jail and the emergency room.

He hopes that with passage of the levy, Missoula will be able to prop up a Crisis Stabilization Center where people in crisis can go and get support without going to a hospital or detention facility.

He emphasized the importance of “meeting people where they’re at” and referred to the model of requiring people in crisis to seek out resources as “archaic.”

Flanagan also highlighted the relatively small cost impact of passing the levy on Missoula homeowners. For a house valued at $400,000, he pointed out, the cost of the levy would be roughly equivalent to a Netflix subscription.

“I want to be absolutely clear about that because when we hear about property taxes going up and everything like that, they’re going up, but this part of it is not that expensive,” he stressed.

To raise the necessary $5 million per year, the levy would cost property owners approximately $27 a year per $100,000 of assessed home value.