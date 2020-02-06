Lewis and Clark chapter presents 'Journey of Sacajawea'

She wasn’t on the payroll. Sacajawea, or Sacagawea, traveled with Lewis and Clark with her infant son for more than 16 months in 1805-1806 but only after they hired her husband Toiuissant Charbonneau to interpret.

“Despite artistic portrayals of her pointing the way, she ‘guided’ only a few times,” Montana author Barbara Fifer noted in 2005. “Still, Sacagawea remains the third most famous member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.”

On Thursday night in Lolo, a 60-minute PBS documentary, “Journey of Sacagawea” takes a look at “Bird Woman” from the American Indian perspective, with contributions by Shoshone, Hidatsa and Nez Perce tribal members.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The documentary helps explain why Sacajawea still captures the imagination and sparks tributes across the Western landscape. A sampling in Montana alone reveals the 120-year-old Sacajawea Hotel in Three Forks, with a statue of the “Bird Woman” and her son, Pomp, nearby. Parks named for Sacajawea grace at least half a dozen towns, including Missoula and Polson, neither of which Sacajawea ever lay foot in (but then Capt. William Clark never saw today's Clark Fork River either).

Sacagawea did pass through Darby twice, and that town sports one of many bronze statues of Sacajawea with Pomp strapped to her back in Sacajawea Rest Park.