Lewis and Clark high point protected from mining

The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management will continue preventing new mining around the mountain pass where the Lewis and Clark Expedition first crossed the Continental Divide and left the United States.

The BLM on Nov. 17 extended Public Land Order 7549 for 20 years, from Dec. 27, 2022, to Dec. 26, 2042. The order withdraws 1,328.84 acres of land in Idaho and Montana around Lemhi Pass National Historical Landmark from new mining activity. The order was originally issued in 2002 but was set to expire on Dec. 26 this year. The order includes a provision to cover an additional 176.45 acres if the U.S. acquires mineral rights to that land.

The lands around Lemhi Pass, which straddles the Continental Divide and the Montana-Idaho state line, are public lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service. Lands on the Montana side, east of the divide, are part of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. Lands on the Idaho side, west of the divide, are part of the Salmon-Challis National Forest. Although the Forest Service oversees the surface, BLM is responsible for managing underground mineral resources. The Forest Service requested on Oct. 22, 2021, that the BLM extend the withdrawal, aimed at preserving the historic site.

The area around the pass was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1960, with boundaries finalized in 1991.

The pass, closed in winter and traversed only by a single-lane mountain road, is today a scenic historic route between Grant, Montana, and Tendoy, Idaho. Lemhi Pass National Historic Landmark, 480 acres of preserved lands surrounding the pass itself, is in the Beaverhead Mountains about 43 miles southwest of Dillon, Montana, and 25 miles southeast of Salmon, Idaho. The Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail crosses over the pass; the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail runs along the ridge crest, through the pass.

The landmark, which features a memorial to expedition guide Sacajawea, was enhanced with resurfaced and improved gravel roads, revamped interpretive sites and a new west-facing overlook ahead of the expedition's bicentennial in 2004–06.

But when Meriwether Lewis first stood atop Lemhi Pass on Aug. 12, 1805, the location marked the point at which the expedition would leave the United States. Following the 1803 Louisiana Purchase, the U.S. extended only to the Continental Divide. In crossing the pass, the expedition entered Indigenous territory that both the U.S. and Great Britain were competing to control for their own economic benefit. The pass also marked the end of the expedition's journey up the tributary headwaters of the Missouri River. Over the pass, the group descended into the Columbia River headwaters. At 7,373 feet elevation, it was the highest point the expedition reached while traveling west to the Pacific.

Before the expedition, the Shoshone people had worn a trail over the pass, which they called "Wee-yah-vee." The expedition followed that trail, which was subsequently traced by a wagon road. Portions of that wagon road morphed into today's dirt road. In the two centuries that followed the expedition, fur traders, miners, stagecoaches and, ultimately, tourists used the route over the pass. Railroads never ran over the pass, with rails traversing Bannock Pass instead. The area is rich with rare-earth elements used in electronics and other technology.

Topographic maps of the site indicate the landscape was once dotted with mining prospects and shafts. But no more will appear, at least not for the next 20 years.