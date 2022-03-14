Lewis and Clark students sweep elementary division in Geography Bee at UM

Students from Missoula’s Lewis and Clark Elementary took the top three spots in the fifth-grade division of the All-Montana Geography Bee on Sunday at the University of Montana.

Evan Newcomer, 10, won the elementary level division with 40 points over four rounds.

Jude Baty-Zdziebko finished with 37 points in regular tournament play, and Dexter Wing had 21 points. The three then finished 1-2-3 in the championship round.

“I find geography a lot of fun, it’s easy to me sometimes,” Newcomer said. “When I passed the qualifying exam at my school my mom helped quiz me. I studied for like three days straight.”

The opening ceremony for the Geo Bee was at Urey Lecture Hall. The 41 participating students were then divided by grade level to compete in four preliminary rounds. Fifth- and sixth-graders were quizzed on 25 geography questions per round; eighth- and seventh-graders were quizzed on 30. Students received one point per correct answer, and needed six points to complete a round.

Students who finished in the top 50% of their age division then made the final round. Finalists also qualified for the National Championships and the U.S. Geography Championships. The top 25% of each age division qualified for the 2022 International Geography Championship.

Baty-Zdziebko and Newcomer both received six points each preliminary round and qualified for the National and International Geography Bee Championships. Wing qualified for the National Geography Bee Championship.

“I’ve been to like eleven countries and want to go to more,” Wing said. “I think it’s important to learn about the world, other people, and other cultures.”

The competition was organized by International Academic Competitions, in partnership with the UM Department of Geography, coordinated by Professor Sarah Halvorson.

“We were thrilled to be able to come to Missoula for the inaugural Montana Geography Bee,” said Nolwenn Madden, an executive director of IAC. “The students today played magnificently, and had lots of fun competing against their peers from across the state who share a love of geography.”

Participating students included a strong showing from Kalispell Middle School with 16 competitors. Other participating schools included Kalispell Montessori, Corvallis Middle School, Elysian Elementary School in Billings, Foothills Community Christian School in Great Falls, Frank Brattin Middle School in Colstrip, Sacajawea Middle School and Headwaters Academy in Bozeman, St. Jude Thaddeus School in Havre, Thompson Falls Jr. High School, and Whitefish Middle School.

Champions at each grade level were:

Eighth grade: Aidan Miller from Foothills Community Christian School

Seventh grade: Luke Minton from Sacajawea Middle School

Sixth grade: Griffin Ingersoll from Kalispell Middle School, and Newcomer, from Lewis and Clark Elementary School, as the elementary school champion.

Miller, the eighth-grade champion, said geography is “one hundred percent” something he wants to pursue in the future.

“Politically of course it's very important to know the boundaries of where everyone is,” Miller said. “And survival, knowing where you are, is very important. If you didn’t know where you were, I don’t know — I’d be sad.”

The top three finalists of each grade division received a medal and a ticket to the National Geography Championship

About 3,000 students are expected to compete at the National Championships and the U.S. Geography Championships which will both be held in Orlando, Florida, from June 17-19. The 2022 International Geography Championship will be held in Burlington, Vermont, and Montreal in July, Madden said.

