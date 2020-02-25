Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation holds essay contest

The Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation is pleased to announce an essay contest on “The Significance of the Lewis and Clark Expedition (Corps of Discovery) in Western Montana” for high school students in the Missoula area. The deadline is April 1.

Cash prizes of $300 for first place, $200 for second place, and $100 for third place will be awarded. All entrants will receive a one-year student membership in the Foundation, a $30 value.

For requirement details, visit http://www.lewisandclark.org/. Contestants must be enrolled in a Missoula public high school, Loyola-Sacred Heart High School, Valley Christian High School, Frenchtown High School, Seeley-Swan High School, or an accredited home school high school program. The essay must be 300 to 500 words long and be the original work of the contestant. Sources must be cited in endnotes for quotations and other specific information taken from research materials. A bibliography should also be included listing all research materials consulted. Submit entries to: LCTHF, PO Box 3434, Great Falls, MT 594033434 or by email to director@lewisandclark.org.

