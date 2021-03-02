Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation sponsoring essay contest

The Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation (LCTHF) is sponsoring an essay contest on “The Significance of the Lewis and Clark Expedition (Corps of Discovery) in Western Montana” for high school students in the Missoula area.

Cash prizes of $300 for first place, $200 for second place, and $100 for third place will be awarded. All entrants will receive a one-year student membership in the LCTHF (a $30 value).

Contest requirements:

• The contestant must be an enrolled high school student in a Missoula public school, Loyola-Sacred Heart High School, Valley Christian High School, Frenchtown High School, Seeley-Swan High School, or an accredited homeschool high school program.

• The essay must be typewritten, 300 to 500 words long, double-spaced, with 1-inch margins, and preferably in electronic format of Microsoft Word or PDF. Written entries will also be accepted.

• The essay must be the original work of the contestant. Sources must be cited in end notes for quotations and other specific information taken from research materials. A bibliography should also be included listing all research materials consulted. This is not included in the word count.