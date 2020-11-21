Libby asbestos case goes to Supreme Court

“Otherwise, it’s like buying policy after you get in a car accident, saying you didn’t know the other guy was going to sue me,” Forshaw told the justices. Furthermore, NIC attempted to defend the state when the asbestos victims brought their claims to court in 2002, but the state refused to let the company participate in the case, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Arguing for Montana, attorney John Sullivan said NIC had a duty to defend the state when the victims brought their injury claims in 2002, and it failed to do so.

The fact that health damage from asbestos exposure can take years to develop and that victims may have suffered the effects in years other than the timeframe when NIC had the insurance contract shouldn’t matter, Sullivan argued. The state sought insurance when its legal advisers realized they might not be able to claim sovereign immunity for their inspectors, meaning that by doing the inspections, the state shared the legal blame for not stopping the asbestos exposure.

“For almost 20 years, NIC has been able to avoid its contract duties to defend the state,” Sullivan said. “NIC admits that loss is the reason the state has had to pay multi-millions of dollars to settle thousands of claims. Its duty to defend is triggered by notice of potential claims. NIC admits these are potential covered claims.”