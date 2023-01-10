Libby asbestos case settles for $18.5 million

W.R. Grace & Co. has agreed to pay $18.5 million to settle its remaining Libby Asbestos Superfund Site claims with the state of Montana.

Gov. Greg Gianforte's office announced the settlement on Tuesday. It stems from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality's natural resource damage claims in W.R. Grace's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The company-owned vermiculite mines and mills near Libby left hundreds of residents sickened or dead from asbestos-related health damage.

The site was added to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund list in 2002.

“After years of negotiation following Grace’s historic damage, Libby and communities in Lincoln County can more fully recover,” Gianforte said in a press release. “I look forward to the positive impact this settlement can bring to the people of Libby and Lincoln County.”

The settlement goes toward the state's work restoring, replacing or rehabilitating natural resources affected by the mining in Lincoln County. The money would come in a first installment of $5 million within six months of accepting the agreement, followed by the remainder plus interest paid over 10 years.

"The Natural Resource Damage Program looks forward to engaging with the local community to identify and implement restoration projects that address the injuries left by Grace’s activities," said Harley Harris, program manager for the Natural Resource Damage Program. "These projects will provide tangible environmental benefits and be a meaningful investment into the future of Libby and Lincoln County.”

The proposed settlement would resolve the natural resource damage liability of Grace and other affiliated companies to the State of Montana for the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site. The settlement would also resolve Grace’s liabilities to DEQ regarding hazardous or harmful substances, with certain limited exceptions. It would not affect Grace’s requirements to continue to perform Superfund work, subject to EPA oversight with DEQ consultation, nor would it affect Grace’s obligations under the Montana Dam Safety Act or the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s regulatory powers.

Grace would additionally provide the state with financial assurance for the operation and maintenance of the Kootenai Development Impoundment Dam for the next 100 years.

Public comment on the proposed settlement is open until Feb. 13. DEQ has reserved the right to withdraw or withhold consent from the settlement if the comments disclose facts showing it is inappropriate, inadequate or improper.

Comments can be submitted electronically or by mail. To view the settlement agreement or to learn more about how to submit comments please visit: dojmt.gov/lands/notices-of-public-comment.