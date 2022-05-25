Libby campground homicide suspect charged with two felonies

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering one person at a Libby campground last weekend and firing shots at a second now faces two felony charges.

Garry D. Seaman, 63, is charged with one count of deliberate homicide and one count of attempted deliberate homicide.

Seaman had an initial appearance on Tuesday in Lincoln County Justice Court. He's being held in custody without bail.

At 2:47 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting at the Alexander Creek Campground just north of Libby.

When they arrived, officials found a dead man and a woman who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, a press release from the sheriff's office stated.

Medical aid was given to the woman. She was transported via Life Flight helicopter to a nearby hospital.

A search was launched for the suspect. Using witness and victim statements, deputies located and arrested Seaman Sunday morning around 10 a.m. near his house in Flathead County.

Investigators determined Seaman and the injured woman previously shared a relationship. She had expressed concern in the past to Flathead County officials that Seaman was having her surveilled and possibly put a tracker on her car, according to charging documents.

He has not entered a plea to the charges yet. Seaman's next court hearing is scheduled for June 1.

