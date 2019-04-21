{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

 ***

Transportation Policy Coordination Committee/Transportation Technical Advisory Committee

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

***

City Board of Adjustment

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Library Board

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Missoula Public Library Director's office, 301 E. Main St.

Agenda: building project and fundraising update. 

***

Urban Transportation District Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Mountain Line office, 1221 Shakespeare.

***

Community Forum

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Specialized Transportation Advisory Committee

When: 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Where: Summit Independent Living Conference Room, 700 S.W. Higgins Ave.

