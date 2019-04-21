Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Transportation Policy Coordination Committee/Transportation Technical Advisory Committee
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.
***
City Board of Adjustment
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Library Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Missoula Public Library Director's office, 301 E. Main St.
Agenda: building project and fundraising update.
***
Urban Transportation District Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Mountain Line office, 1221 Shakespeare.
***
Community Forum
When: 7 p.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Specialized Transportation Advisory Committee
When: 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Where: Summit Independent Living Conference Room, 700 S.W. Higgins Ave.