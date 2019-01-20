Try 1 month for 99¢
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Target Range School

general meeting

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: School library, 4095 South Ave. W.

*** 

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom,  915 South Ave. W.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.

*** 

Police Commission

When: 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 435 Ryman St.

***

Missoula Development Authority/Bonner Mill Industrial District/Bonner West Log Yard

When: 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: County Courthouse Annex, Sophie Moise Room, 200 W. Broadway.

Agenda: funding request from Bonner School District for updates to the fire-suppression system in a portion of the school facility.

***

City Board of Adjustment

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St. 

***

Library Board

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Missoula Public Library Director's office, 301 E. Main St.

Agenda: building project; fundraising update. 

***

Urban Transportation District Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Mountain Line office, 1221 Shakespeare.

***

Community Forum

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Specialized Transportation Advisory Committee

When: 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Where: Summit Independent Living Center, Conference room, 700 S.W. Higgins Ave.

