Target Range School
general meeting
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: School library, 4095 South Ave. W.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Police Commission
When: 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 435 Ryman St.
***
Missoula Development Authority/Bonner Mill Industrial District/Bonner West Log Yard
When: 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: County Courthouse Annex, Sophie Moise Room, 200 W. Broadway.
Agenda: funding request from Bonner School District for updates to the fire-suppression system in a portion of the school facility.
***
City Board of Adjustment
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Library Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Missoula Public Library Director's office, 301 E. Main St.
Agenda: building project; fundraising update.
***
Urban Transportation District Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Mountain Line office, 1221 Shakespeare.
***
Community Forum
When: 7 p.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Specialized Transportation Advisory Committee
When: 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Where: Summit Independent Living Center, Conference room, 700 S.W. Higgins Ave.