'Library burning down': Tribes look to pandemic relief after horrific year

Cynthia Kipp was 84 when she died from COVID-19 on Nov. 13, 2020. A tribal-cultural historian and former Blackfeet Tribal Business Councilwoman, she was also a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Merle Tendoy, 63, passed away at his Rocky Boy’s residence on Aug. 5, 2020. He’s believed to be the first Chippewa-Cree Tribal member to die of COVID-19, and one of fewer than 100 fluent Cree speakers.
Alan “Chauncey” Beaverhead, 59, who died Dec. 17, 2020, was among a dozen fluent Salish speakers on the Flathead Indian Reservation.
For Myrna Dumontier, an elder in the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, the significance of losing Beaverhead during the pandemic is difficult to overstate.
“The equivalent is a library burning down,” Dumontier said. “Chauncey was a very quiet man. But if you really wanted the heart of an answer to a cultural question, he knew it. He was one of two people that we had left like that.”
While the impact and loss from the coronavirus pandemic across the country cannot be understated, its toll on Indian Country represented more — a direct threat to the preservation of Indigenous ways of life.
“I think over 3,589 elders passed away in this last year,” said Larry Curley, executive director of the National Indian Council on Aging Inc., a nonprofit focused on addressing the needs of aging American Indians. “That represents over 233,000 years of traditions, customs, language and culture that we have lost. That we will never recover. Never will.”
But the pandemic did some good: It triggered a massive infusion of federal aid to Indian Country. Last year, the federal CARES Act delivered about $200 million to Montana's Blackfeet, Rocky Boy’s, Flathead, Fort Belknap, Fort Peck, Crow, Northern Cheyenne and Little Shell tribal nations. Those communities responded with face masks and food deliveries, economic stimulus and remote work solutions.
They also seized the opportunity to confront systemic problems that had held back safe housing, health care, communications, education and law enforcement on their reservations. The Little Shell Tribe, which only won federal recognition three months before the pandemic started, has applied much of its nearly $28 million in federal COVID Relief Funding to building a health care center for its 4,500 members.
On the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, tribal leaders took the unprecedented step of closing their borders, including five entrances to Glacier National Park, to all nonresident travel. They also used much of their approximately $38 million federal allotment to ease their yearlong lockdown with a major communications infrastructure build-out.
Blackfeet ceremonial leader Charlene Bird Burns recalled how Indigenous people have been through comparable, culture-threatening catastrophes before. Smallpox. Tuberculosis. And the Dawes Act, which attempted to push Native Americans to adopt European American culture in the 1880s by criminalizing tribal cultural practices.
“We are mentally strong — we’ve been through this,” Burns said at her home in Babb, shadowed by the peaks of Glacier National Park. “This history is still in our DNA. All the epidemics are raw in our memory.”
Yet Burns and her family were not immune from hearing the news of the 48 Blackfeet deaths attributed to COVID-19. In a twist of incongruity, elders’ vulnerable status often served to push them into further isolation. It was evident what was necessary to get through the pandemic: simply sit still and wait.
Burns’ home normally functioned as a social hub for the Babb community — a phenomenon brought to a screeching halt with the onset of COVID-19. Noteworthy events, like the family’s New Year’s Eve karaoke party and a baby shower, were pushed online.
“For us, every one of those losses is personal because we think collectively,” Burns said. “We’ve learned how to survive by helping one another. And in this case, we had to help one another by staying put and not being part of carrying the germ to one another.”
An April 2021 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attributed the Blackfeet Nation’s strict stay-at-home orders and face-covering mandates with a 33-fold reduction in coronavirus cases between September and November 2020, a clear sign of the effectiveness of the tribe’s mitigation measures.
And, as of late spring of this year, an estimated 95% of tribal members of the Blackfeet Nation have received the vaccine. The tribe has stepped into Phase 3 of its COVID-19 plan, dubbed “New Normal.”
On a sunny, mid-March Sunday at Burns’ house, family members crowded around her kitchen table while others occupied seats in the living room. Burns, in the heat of the kitchen, was busy cooking pancakes and bacon for breakfast. A commonplace gathering like this had not happened in about a year.
State of emergency
Across the state, on the remote plains of north-central Montana, the Rocky Boy’s Tribal Nation — home of the Chippewa Cree Tribe — enacted similar safety precautions to protect the elderly.
The Chippewa Cree Tribal Business Committee declared a state of emergency due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus on March 16, 2020. Days later, Rocky Boy’s became the first community in Montana to place checkpoints at the entries to its borders.
To protect those at risk in their community, the tribes spent almost $20 million they were allocated through the CARES Act to combat the pandemic and its life-altering reverberations.
A public safety enforcement program used $2.24 million to thwart COVID-related public safety challenges and hired extra security personnel to maintain borders and enforce the stay-at-home mandate.
With $163,000, the tribe offered extra firewood to elderly tribal members to provide a lifeline during Montana’s harsh Hi-Line winters. The tribe also used $179,000 to ensure low-income seniors and those on Medicare received care through a senior citizen’s health and safety program. Due to their remote location, another $112,000 was paid to build an emergency fuel station so residents didn't have to leave the reservation to buy gas.
Yet the virus kept breaking through the defenses. Duncan Standing Rock Sr. died in February, one of only two or three fluent Chippewa speakers on the reservation. Like Merle Tendoy's, each elder’s loss felt like an existential threat.
“I knew numbers [of fluent speakers] were low, throw in COVID and it kind of sped everything up,” said Clyde Brown of the Mahchiwminahnahtik Chippewa and Cree Language Revitalization Center at Rocky Boy’s. “So, not only were we in a state of emergency before COVID, now we're really in a state of emergency — not only health wise. Right now, I think we're just kind of trying to figure out how we can survive all this.”
Languages served as more than a cultural reference store. On the Fort Belknap Reservation, Miquela Perez said her tribal heritage helped her see beyond the loss of several friends who'd died by suicide shortly before the pandemic brought all social life to a standstill.
“After they died, I became pretty hard — I lost touch with God and was giving up on stuff like that,” Perez said. She found herself drifting away from her spirituality and traditional practices that had always been a part of her life.
Then slowly, she began to revisit different cultural activities and felt her mindset start to shift. She got a job with Language Nest, which is developing a tribal language curriculum for Fort Belknap school children. It provided the sense of purpose gained from translating and teaching Nakoda language classes.
“My language is what saved me, honestly,” she said.
Perez acknowledged how lucky she was to have opportunities that so many young people on the reservation did not. She has a job; she has a community. But despite all the challenges young people face, Perez still believed that the reservation matters.
“There’s a lot of people who talk about how ugly [our rez] is, or how sad it is, or how pitiful we are, but this is our only home,” she said. “This is where we’re from and running away from it isn’t going to fix anything.”
On the Flathead Indian Reservation, 81-year-old Stephen Small Salmon felt so strongly about the power of language, he helped found the Nkwusm Immersion School in Arlee nearly two decades ago. One of the last fluent Salish speakers, Small Salmon said he's often reminded of the elders that preceded him.
“They used to say something is going to come through because we’re not taking care of this world,” Small Salmon said. COVID-19 trampled the Bitterroot Feast, powwows, the river honoring, language camps, and family get-togethers.
Most evenings, with this in mind, Stephen now finds himself sitting on his porch, taking in the beauty of his natural surroundings and reflecting on the state of the pandemic. When completely clear of the coronavirus’ shadow, there is one thing in particular he looks forward to.
“Life,” he said. “For the elders, you know, we have to enjoy the rest of our lives.”
Missoulian senior staff writer Rob Chaney contributed to this story.