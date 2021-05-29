'Library burning down': Tribes look to pandemic relief after horrific year

“After they died, I became pretty hard — I lost touch with God and was giving up on stuff like that,” Perez said. She found herself drifting away from her spirituality and traditional practices that had always been a part of her life.

Then slowly, she began to revisit different cultural activities and felt her mindset start to shift. She got a job with Language Nest, which is developing a tribal language curriculum for Fort Belknap school children. It provided the sense of purpose gained from translating and teaching Nakoda language classes.

“My language is what saved me, honestly,” she said.

Perez acknowledged how lucky she was to have opportunities that so many young people on the reservation did not. She has a job; she has a community. But despite all the challenges young people face, Perez still believed that the reservation matters.

“There’s a lot of people who talk about how ugly [our rez] is, or how sad it is, or how pitiful we are, but this is our only home,” she said. “This is where we’re from and running away from it isn’t going to fix anything.”