Missoula Public Library Independence Day Closures

Missoula Public Library and its branches will be closed July 3 and July 4 in observance of Independence Day. Patrons can access their accounts during the closure at: missoulapubliclibrary.org/.

All Together Now Summer Learning Program

The Summer Learning Program is part of MPL’s mission to promote children’s literacy, help prevent the “summer slide” in reading skills, and provide lifelong learning opportunities for readers of all ages. From June 1 through Aug. 31, patrons of all ages can pick up a printed reading log for young readers or a Library BINGO card for teens and adults, as well as enjoy a variety of fantastic offerings during our Summer Learning Program, All Together Now. Visit missoulapubliclibrary.org/home/programs-events/summer-learning-program/ for details on how to participate in this year’s challenge and for a complete list of programs that we have to offer. The Summer Learning Program is made possible with support from the Missoula Public Library Foundation.

Kid’s Table with the Missoula Food Bank

Kids aged 18 and under can eat a free lunch every week day during the summer at Missoula Public Library. Drop in for a meal Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library. Meals provided by Missoula Food Bank and no registration is required. For more information and locations, please visit the USDA Food and Nutrition website at: fns.usda.gov/meals4kids.

Missoula Pubic Library MakerSpace: CNC Basics

A CNC router is a computer-controlled machine used for milling, drilling and cutting materials like wood and plastic. On July 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. come to your library’s MakerSpace and learn the basics of CNC routing and find out how to access the Makerspace's CNC software from home during this free workshop.

Kids Cook with ChopChop

Join Missoula Public Library on July 6 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Level Three Demo Kitchen for this program. Taking inspiration from our kid’s magazine “ChopChop,” kids and their families can learn how to create tasty snacks and easy meal options they can make at home.

spectrUM Special Guest: Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium Visit the Library

The Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium will bring their bug ambassadors and fun activities to the spectrUM Discovery Area on July 6 from from 3 to 5 p.m. on Level Two of the library. No need to register, just drop in and enjoy the fun!

Girls Who Code Club

Kids and teens of any experience level are invited to join the Girls Who Code club, where they will not only learn to code with games and engaging lesson plans, they will also join an international network of coding professionals and other computer scientists. This coding club is open to all genders and takes place every Thursday this summer. Kids are divided into groups of third through fifth graders and sixth through 12th graders. Participants may pre-register by creating an account at girlswhocode.com, or may register at their first meeting by bringing a valid email address. The next club meeting will take place on July 6 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the MakerSpace on Level One of the library.

Families First Learning Lab: Downtown ToNight

Join Families First Learning Lab at one of Missoula’s best parts of summer, Downtown ToNight at Caras Park! On July 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. in Caras Park, Families First Learning Lab will be offering free and fun activities for kids of all ages.

Summer Learning Program: Chris Sand Sings Songs for Sprouting Children and Other Human Beans

Celebrate MPL's Summer Learning Program by joining local musician Chris Sand, the Rappin' Cowboy, for songs from his new album and songbook Magic Beans! On July 8 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library, Chris will sings songs for kids and other human "beans" to enjoy.

'When We Lost Our Heads' by Heather O’Neill

Riverhead Books, Feb. 8, 2022

Call Number: ONEILL

Many books have been written about the agonies and the ecstasies of female friendships. However, I don’t think any of them presented the friends as allegories for the Marquis de Sade and Marie Antoinette growing up in 19th century Montreal. Until Heather O’Neill’s stunning novel (her follow up to the also-amazing The Lonely Hearts Hotel, which you can find right next to this one in the Missoula Public Library stacks).

Sweet Marie Antoine and scheming Sadie meet as girls, and their friendship quickly becomes all-consuming (as young friendships tend to be). After a horrific incident, the girls are separated; Marie shadows her rich sugar-baron father in his factory, poised to take the leadership role one day. Sadie, after a stint in boarding school, finds herself navigating the slums of Montreal, from brothels to dance halls. Inevitably, the women are reunited, and their obsession with each other will lead to disastrous consequences.

O’Neill can spin a simile like no other author I’ve read. Her descriptions of places, clothing, and psyches place you in the midst of Marie and Sadie’s lives. You can smell the sugar in the air and the squalor in the streets. You feel the destructive pull Marie and Sadie have over each other, thick and heavy as fog. You will relish in the opulence and destitution alike as Marie and Sadie’s story unfolds.

– Reviewed by Kayla Whitaker