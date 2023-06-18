Missoula Public Library and its branches will be closed June 19 in observance of Juneteenth. Patrons can access their accounts during the closure at: missoulapubliclibrary.org/.

All Together Now Summer Learning Program

The Summer Learning Program is part of MPL’s mission to promote children’s literacy, help prevent the “summer slide” in reading skills, and provide lifelong learning opportunities for readers of all ages. From June 1 through Aug. 31, patrons of all ages can pick up a printed reading log for young readers or a Library BINGO card for teens and adults, as well as, enjoy a variety of fantastic offerings during our Summer Learning Program, All Together Now. Visit missoulapubliclibrary.org/home/programs-events/summer-learning-program/ for details on how to participate in this year’s challenge and for a complete list of programs that we have to offer. The Summer Learning Program is made possible with support from the Missoula Public Library Foundation.

Big Sky Branch Arts and Crafts

Create! Learn! Discover! Drop-in to the Big Sky Branch for DIY Arts & Crafts projects for young kids and their families every Tuesday. The next Arts and Crafts program will be held on June 20 from 12 to 3 p.m. at 3100 South Avenue West in Missoula. Email bdoyle@missoulapubliclibrary.org for info about upcoming projects.

Ready or Not: Strategies to Discover Ancestors Playing Hide and Seek

Come to Missoula Public Library for everything about genealogy! Join us on June 20 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four for a prerecorded broadcast of a genealogy webinar about finding hidden ancestors from Legacy Family Tree, presented by Francine Crowley Griffis.

Summer Learning Program: Library Pen Pals

Have you ever wanted a pen pal? Now you can have a special one with another library! This summer, MPL will be partnering with other Montana libraries to send postcards, as part of the 2023 Summer Learning Program. On June 20 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library, join us at this kick-off event where kids can write postcards to a library across the state! Tell your pen pal about Missoula, your library, or your summer plans. Postcards, writing utensils and postage will be provided. Patrons can send postcards throughout the summer, so don’t worry if you can’t make this event. Responses from pen pal libraries will be posted on the Level Two all summer.

Become a Community Naturalist: Freshwater Species & Ecology

As part of MPL’s Summer Learning Program, All Together Now, we’re teaming up with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to offer this series of courses for adults and teens. Nature-centered programs are often restricted to children or are accessible only through higher education, however, conservation and continued public access to nature depends on community action and community science. Through this program, we hope to empower community members to protect their local wild spaces and serve as educators themselves for others in our community. Earn your certificate of completion by attending all sessions over the summer! Separate topics are covered each 2nd and 3rd Tuesday evening of June, July and August. The second session covers Freshwater Species & Ecology and is held on June 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library. For session dates and topics please visit our website at tinyurl.com/communitynaturalist.

Fossils Rock! Lecture Series: Jurassic Park Fact or Fiction

When the original Jurassic Park movie came out, it gave the most up-to-date look at dinosaurs and their behaviors. But we’ve learned a lot over the past 30 years. On June 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library come and find out what still holds up, what doesn’t, and how close we are to using ancient DNA to create a real-life Jurassic Park. Our presenter, Kallie Moore, has managed the University of Montana Paleontology Collection since 2008. In 2017, she became a host and content consultant for PBS Eons, a YouTube Channel dedicated to the history of life on Earth. Kallie’s debut book, "Tales of the Prehistoric World," was released in the fall of 2022.

Families First Learning Lab: Downtown ToNight

Join Families First Learning Lab at one of Missoula’s best parts of summer, Downtown ToNight at Caras Park! On June 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. in Caras Park, Families First Learning Lab will be offering free and fun activities for kids of all ages.

4HistoryBuffs: The Civilian Conservation Corps at Fort Missoula

Calling all history enthusiasts! 4HistoryBuffs at Missoula Public Library is held on the last Friday of each month and hosts guest speakers for lively and entertaining presentations of historical interest. The next program will be held June 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. in Cooper Room A/B on Level Four of the library. Join Historical Museum at Fort Missoula staff for an exploration of the Civilian Conservation Corps through historic photographs and artifacts. The talk will cover how the Civilian Conservation Corps began, the projects that our local Corps camps completed, and the impact of the CCC infrastructure on the role of Fort Missoula during WWII.