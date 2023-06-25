The Summer Learning Program is part of MPL’s mission to promote children’s literacy, help prevent the “summer slide” in reading skills, and provide lifelong learning opportunities for readers of all ages. From June 1 through Aug. 31, patrons of all ages can pick up a printed reading log for young readers or a Library BINGO card for teens and adults, as well as enjoy a variety of fantastic offerings during our Summer Learning Program, All Together Now. Visit missoulapubliclibrary.org/home/programs-events/summer-learning-program/ for details on how to participate in this year’s challenge and for a complete list of programs that we have to offer. The Summer Learning Program is made possible with support from the Missoula Public Library Foundation.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

The need for blood doesn't take a summer break. To help keep the blood supply stable during this critical season, Missoula Public Library is hosting three opportunities to give life this summer. The first donation event takes place on June 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Cooper Room A/B on Level Four of the library. Make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code missoulalibrary or zip code 59801, or call 800-448-3543. Together, we can save lives! Thanks to the generosity of a special library fan, donors at the June 27 event may enter a drawing for a $15 Starbucks gift card.

Big Sky Branch Arts & Crafts: Be a Physicist

Create! Learn! Discover! This program has drop-in DIY Arts & Crafts projects for young kids and their families at the Big Sky Branch on 3100 South Avenue West in Missoula. On June 27 from 12 to 3 p.m. enjoy a special Be a Physicist program with SpectrUM! Email bdoyle@missoulapubliclibrary.org for info about upcoming projects.

Mini Concert Series with the Missoula Symphony at the Swan Valley Community Library

Missoula Public Library has partnered with the Missoula Symphony again to bring a free mini concert to the Swan Valley Community Library! Meet the string instruments in the orchestra as our symphony musicians perform in a quartet or group of 4 and talk about the music they play. This mini concert takes place on June 28 from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Swan Valley Community Library on 6811 Highway 83 in Condon. This intimate concert experience is designed for kids and families, where the audience can sit up close with the musicians to listen to their music and ask questions at the end of the concert.

Be a Physicist! with SpectrUM at the Potomac Branch

Join folks from the SpectrUM Discovery Area as they lead fun activities around the science of physics! Children and their families will learn new things, perform experiments, and receive take-home kits for continued science fun at home. This program is held on June 28 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Potomac Branch located on 29750 Potomac Road in Potomac.

Mini Concert Series with the Missoula Symphony at the Seeley Lake Library

Missoula Public Library has partnered with the Missoula Symphony again to bring a free mini concert to the Seeley Lake Library. Meet the string instruments in the orchestra as our symphony musicians perform in a quartet and talk about the music they play. This mini concert takes place on June 28 from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Seeley Lake Library on 456 Airport Road in Seeley Lake. This intimate concert experience is designed for kids and families, where the audience can sit up close with the musicians to listen to their music and ask questions at the end of the concert.

Wednesdays with the Mayor

All are welcome to join Mayor Jordan Hess for in-person discussions of current affairs and answers to your questions on all topics to do with City governance on June 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library. Missoula broadcast journalist Dennis Bragg will moderate. During the meeting, you may call us with questions at 406-552-6002. Visit the City’s website for the topic of the month ci.missoula.mt.us/2875/Wednesdays-with-the-Mayor. Watch the livestream or view meetings later on MCAT’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.

Watercolor Painting Class

Missoula Public Library’s popular Watercolor Painting Class will have its last class on June 30 from 12 to 2 p.m. in Cooper Room A/B on Level Four of the library before taking a break for the summer. This class will resume on Sept. 29.

Summer Learning Program: Altered Books for Everyone

Turn a discarded book into a work of art. This program is held on July 1 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. in the Cooper Room on Level Four of the library. This program is for all ages and all books and art materials will be provided. This summer, MPL will team up with the Western Montana Fair with a Creative Reuse arts category for the Fair’s exhibition, Altered Books. Participants can find this category in the Fair’s Exhibitor’s Guide missoulafairgrounds.com/2023-exhibitor-guide under Department 121-Creative Arts, Division B, Creative Reuse, Class 1 - Altered Books. Deadline to submit your Altered Book art in the Fair’s exhibition is Friday, Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. For more information on Fair entry, please reach out to the Fair Office at 406-258-3259.