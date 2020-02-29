Library, local reading group call on Missoula book clubs for help in final fundraising push

In a final fundraising push before their grand opening on July 15, the Missoula Public Library and a local book club are encouraging the community to make its mark on the new building’s Donor Wall before the end of March.
The Book Club Challenge, sparked by Friends of the Library President Barbara Theroux and her group “The Book Club That Doesn’t Read*,” (*they do) asks clubs in the community to purchase inscribed tiles that will eventually make up an artistic installation on the first floor of the new building.
“When I heard about the wall of donors, the plaques that people could buy for $500, I came to the book club and I said, ‘I would like you to consider buying a plaque for The Book Club That Doesn’t Read,’” Theroux said, adding with 10 members in her group, the tile would cost $50 per person. “On the spot, everybody agreed and then they in turn said we should also challenge other book groups.”
So far, five book clubs have signed up to purchase tiles in their name, but Theroux and the library are hoping to reach a goal of 10 groups by the end of March.
The library is looking to raise the last $150,000 of its $6.25 million capital campaign goal, said Karl Olson with the Foundation for Missoula Public Library.
Theroux hopes being able to split the $500 among several people will make the challenge more appealing.
“I think 10 is probably among the smallest number of participants in a book club, to put the challenge out and divide it up among members of your book group ... made it very inviting to other groups,” she said.
As the former owner and manager of Fact and Fiction, Theroux has been reaching out to various book clubs she knows from helping organize their reading materials in the past and spreading her idea via word-of-mouth.
“It’s a fun challenge and an inexpensive way for a book group to say, yes we’re part of this community and we want to support what the library has done and will be doing.”
The library supports local book clubs in many ways, but one of their main services for reading groups is the “Book Chat Bags” they offer for checkout, Theroux said. The canvas totes contain 10 copies of a book, as well as author information, discussion questions and additional tips and resources. The library stocks nearly 200 of them.
In the new building, the services and resources the library offers will expand, with an emphasis on e-books and audio-books, Olson said.
“There will be more books in that new library because there’s more space for it, and we’re also giving some attention to our digital materials, which can be really in high demand as well,” he said.
With the additional space and updated design, the new building will allow the library to “bring books to life,” he said.
“The demonstration kitchen in the new library is a really great example of that. In that area you’ll find our cookbook collection and our food culture books all in one space ... but in addition, there is this demonstration kitchen space where people can learn all kinds of skills and things related to food and food prep,” he said.
Library patrons will also be able to check out items from the demonstration kitchen to use at home.
“Not everyone makes a souffle every week, but they might want to try it and just check out a souffle pan and experiment with it before investing in the gadgets themselves,” Olson said.
They're also adding two new shared collections library users can check out, including vinyl records and audio-visual equipment via a partnership with Missoula Community Access Television.
While he said the emphasis on digital in the new building reflects the reality of the changing ways that people read, he said the idea that books are dying just isn’t the case.
“People love reading, and in the library world we find out that the more access people have to digital materials, which has obviously exploded over the last 15 to 20 years, then the more print materials they want in their hands as well. There’s a symbiotic relationship there,” he said.
Theroux said the library has always been and will continue to be a community center, so to be represented on the Donor Wall is a special opportunity.
“You go in there and there’s always something going on in the meeting room, there’s people that are registering people to vote, there are people now talking about the census — so a great library is a community center,” she said. “I’m biased enough to feel that we already have a great library, but as we have the new building, we can only expand some of those services.”
In May, the library will start transferring their collection from the old building to the new building, which will include a "Community Book Brigade," or a human chain of book-passers that stretches from one building to another, to help move the process along.
"That will be focused on the children’s collection, which will be fun," Olson said.
The library doesn’t want to limit the Donor Wall fundraising challenge to book groups. The tiles, which can be reserved for a minimum gift of $500, are available to anyone in Missoula who wants to support the library and be represented in the new space, he said.
So far, people have purchased tiles to celebrate their children, remember a loved one or just celebrate books and reading with a short message, he said.
"The one tile we haven’t gotten yet, it would be so cool, is someone proposing marriage."
The Donor Wall will be one of the first things to greet guests after they walk through the main entrance of the new building. The tile design is patterned after the section of the Clark Fork River that runs through downtown.
“It really reflects Missoula, and it will just be neat to see all kinds of people represented on that wall, so we want to invite people to try and get in on that while they still can,” he said.
The tiles can be reserved in person at the library or online at donatenow.networkforgood.org/missoulapubliclibrary.
“By the end of March is when we’ll have to turn in all the names to get the tiles designed, so there’s a little bit of urgency there.”