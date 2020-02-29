Library, local reading group call on Missoula book clubs for help in final fundraising push

The library doesn’t want to limit the Donor Wall fundraising challenge to book groups. The tiles, which can be reserved for a minimum gift of $500, are available to anyone in Missoula who wants to support the library and be represented in the new space, he said.

So far, people have purchased tiles to celebrate their children, remember a loved one or just celebrate books and reading with a short message, he said.

"The one tile we haven’t gotten yet, it would be so cool, is someone proposing marriage."

The Donor Wall will be one of the first things to greet guests after they walk through the main entrance of the new building. The tile design is patterned after the section of the Clark Fork River that runs through downtown.

“It really reflects Missoula, and it will just be neat to see all kinds of people represented on that wall, so we want to invite people to try and get in on that while they still can,” he said.

The tiles can be reserved in person at the library or online at donatenow.networkforgood.org/missoulapubliclibrary.

“By the end of March is when we’ll have to turn in all the names to get the tiles designed, so there’s a little bit of urgency there.”

