Life before Selvig: Early UM women's hoops had downs and ups

Not sure about yours, but these eyes had over-hydration issues watching Megan Harrington's "The House that Rob Built" at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival last month.
The same eyes found themselves wincing last week when they went looking for coverage of University of Montana women's basketball in the years before Robin Selvig began building his amazing house in late 1978.
It's not that those Lady Griz forerunners didn't deserve recognition through the ups and downs of the 1970s. It's just that (blush) they didn't get much.
A blurb in the Missoulian at the onset of the 1973 season, one that started on Jan. 20 and ended 13 games later in early March, proclaimed: "This is the seventh season of play for the UM women."
If that was the case, search as you may through the archives of the Missoulian or the Montana Kaimin, you deserve a prize if you find word one about the first three seasons.
The Missoulian's first mention of a women's basketball program at UM was on March 1, 1970. "Distaff Cagers Split Contests" read the headline. The team, under the reins of an unnamed coach, had played twice on a Saturday, though it doesn't say where. The female Grizzlies had beat Flathead Valley Community College 42-33 behind the 10 points of Doreen Mahan, and lost 44-37 to Montana State. Karen Olson and Kim Rice scored 9 apiece in the losing effort.
These eyes could find no further mention of women's basketball at UM until 1972. On a Saturday in late February, Vicki Brown of Butte, a future Hellgate High girls' basketball and softball coach, was leading the team with a 14-point average going into "a five-game series of games with other schools in the Montana Intercollegiate Sports Association." MSU, FVCC, Rocky Mountain College and Western Montana College were all coming to play two games apiece at the Women's Center gym on campus.
No word in the paper how that came out.
The '72 team was possibly coached by Zona Lindemann, who also led the women's bowling and track teams.
The following season women's athletic director Jodi Leslie took the reins of the basketball team between coaching volleyball in the fall and tennis in the spring.
You have free articles remaining.
In subsequent seasons, Pat Mihevic, Diane Westbrook, Barbara Eisenbarth and Eddye McClure took turns at the women's basketball helm. Only McClure did it more than once. She came to UM after three seasons of basketball and volleyball coaching at Creighton and finished out the pre-Selvig era in 1977 and 1978.
Mihevic, whose 1974 Grizzlies went 12-9, was a graduate student getting her master's in exercise physiology. Eisenbarth took over the women's track job in the spring of 1975 and the basketball team in '76. She became a highly successful high-school girls' basketball coach in Idaho, an assistant at Boise State, and the consultant for sex equity for the Idaho State Department of Education.
Don't get the impression the "Griz Gals," as so many headlines called them, were unsuccessful. They posted winning records each season but the final two before Selvig took over, playing the likes of Washington State, Washington, Gonzaga and all the Montana colleges, chief among them FVCC, a national junior college powerhouse.
High school girls basketball blossomed in the 1970s and produced some fine collegiate players. The Butte connection of Brown and Chris Mahoney were standouts at UM in the early years. So were Michelle Peck of Sunburst, Janele Sullivan of Anaconda Central and 6-foot Cathy Brown of Poplar.
As the decade progressed Penny Kaleva and Cheryl Sandbak arrived from Deer Lodge. Eisenbarth recruited a 6-foot junior college player, Mary Ellen Ramsdell, from Redding, California, and Missoula schools sent the likes of Kim Blakeslee and Sharon Gleason.
Sentinel's 6-foot-1 Linda Deden, from a family lineage that changed the face of sports in Montana, joined McClure's team for the 1976-77 season. She was a contributor to Harrington's documentary and a key player in the transition from the pre-Selvig years to the Lady Griz era.
It's wince time again to be reminded that in 1975 the Missoulian, searching for a way to distinguish the women Grizzlies from the men, tried out the nickname Honey Bears. By the grace of God, it didn't stick. The next season brought the first game broadcast of a UM women's basketball team by KGMY Radio.
In December of 1976, at the start of McClure's first season, the Missoulian sent a reporter and photographer to a collegiate women's game for the first time. John Blanchette, a young sportswriter and Hellgate High graduate, covered the first day of the UM Invitational at Adams Field House. Randy Rasmussen came away with a photo of Deden and a Seattle Pacific player battling for a rebound.
The Grizzly women finished 5-16 that year. McClure went on to become staff attorney for the Montana Legislative Services Division and an active hiker. After cancer claimed her life in 2008, a trail in Helena was named after her.
In the winter of 1970, when the Missoulian made that first reference to UM women's basketball, Selvig was a high-scoring senior for the Class C Outlook Blue Jays. His four-year career with the Montana men Grizzlies playing in Adams Field House paralleled the struggling, non-scholarship years of women's basketball in the Women's Center gym next door under the guidance of Lindemann, Leslie and Mihevic.
Wince time again:
Selvig returned to campus from high school coaching in 1978 to begin his legendary career guiding the Lady Griz. His first two games were decisive road losses to Weber State and Utah State. Not a word of either game appeared on the pages of the Missoulian.