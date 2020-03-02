Life before Selvig: Early UM women's hoops had downs and ups

Not sure about yours, but these eyes had over-hydration issues watching Megan Harrington's "The House that Rob Built" at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival last month.

The same eyes found themselves wincing last week when they went looking for coverage of University of Montana women's basketball in the years before Robin Selvig began building his amazing house in late 1978.

It's not that those Lady Griz forerunners didn't deserve recognition through the ups and downs of the 1970s. It's just that (blush) they didn't get much.

A blurb in the Missoulian at the onset of the 1973 season, one that started on Jan. 20 and ended 13 games later in early March, proclaimed: "This is the seventh season of play for the UM women."

If that was the case, search as you may through the archives of the Missoulian or the Montana Kaimin, you deserve a prize if you find word one about the first three seasons.