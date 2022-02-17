Lifeguard Group unveils new human trafficking safe house in Bitterroot Valley

Looking out at the Bitterroot wilderness, Brittany recalled her experience being trafficked as a young adult.

In 2010, she was 19 years old and living in Missoula when she met the trafficker. She said he took advantage of the attention she wanted.

“He built that trust,” she remembered during a recent interview at a new safe house for survivors of human trafficking in the Bitterroot Valley.

Her relationship with him was on and off for about eight to nine years. He first mentioned “escorting” and going on dates with men for money to Brittany when he was imprisoned in Deer Lodge.

“He said, ‘If you love me, you'll do that,’” she recalled, adding he threatened to take the lives of her loved ones if she didn't do as he said.

In 2016, Brittany started working with a Missoula police detective. She hasn’t spoken to the trafficker, who’s in federal custody, in about three years.

She stopped by the unveiling of the Lifeguard Group’s new LifeHouse location last weekend to share her story, one of many of human trafficking cases around western Montana, with the events’ attendees. Brittany's last name is being withheld to protect her anonymity.

The LifeGuard Group in Missoula works to combat human trafficking efforts around the state, and last weekend the group unveiled a new shelter for survivors. The property is officially called the LifeHouse at Crooked Tree Ranch and features a 9,000-square-foot residence on an expansive 40-acre parcel of outdoor land.

Founded by Lowell and Tami Hochhalter, LifeGuard Group is registered as a nonprofit in Missoula.

The group's LifeHouse project has been in development for about a year, Tami said. It plans to open its door come springtime.

The building hosts six rooms for survivors, which families, businesses and church groups have “adopted," Tami explained. They donate time and money to remodel the rooms and get them ready for their guests.

“From the very beginning, we knew that a safe house was something that had to happen and that we wanted to happen,” Tami said at last weekend’s event. “We had no idea how quickly that dream would become a reality.”

The main residence will include a kitchen area, community spaces, monitored computer access and other amenities. One of its most eye-catching features is a deck that wraps around the entire house, connecting all of the rooms from the outside, too.

“We don’t want this to be an institution — we want this to be a place they call home,” Tami said.

There will also be mental and physical health resources provided by a partnership between the Lifeguard Group and Cedar Creek Integrated Health. Megan Bailey, a provider with the health group, said all of the individuals who pass through the residence qualify for Medicaid.

She stressed that the residents of the house will have the ability to choose their health care providers. Substance abuse treatment will also be a component of the recovery process.

“We’re making sure that every little thing people do is in recognition of what these people have been through, and to make sure that we’re doing the best work possible for them,” Bailey said. “It’s going to be a beautiful continuum of care.”

She envisions the women eventually being able to move out on their own when they’re comfortable and find a permanent home in the area.

“Restoration” and the process of healing is what the Hochhalters and their team describe will happen on the ranch.

The property’s extensive space allows for many recreational opportunities for its guests. Fitness, art therapy, dance therapy and horseback riding and care are a handful of options residents will have to fill their days. There is also a caretaker home on the property along with a separate single-story building that the group plans to turn into temporary housing.

Security will also be a component of the house, and the group is in contact with local law enforcement for coordination, Tami said.

The property cost just over $1,000,000, Tami said, half of which was paid for via a donation from the Gianforte Family Foundation. She also mentioned the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation along with the Gallagher Foundation and Montana Beer and Wine Distributors Association as donors.

Tami said Lowell signed a buy-sell agreement on the property about a year ago. They originally had their sights set on another location, but were contacted by a family member who found the current parcel and they decided to go that route.

In terms of selection process for who will get to stay in the house, Tami said it will be based on initial need. The goal is not to have to turn anybody away.

Donations to the Crooked Tree Ranch can be made on their website, crookedtreeranch.com. The group also takes cryptocurrency donations.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.