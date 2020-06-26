Lifelong learners take online classes as COVID-19 precaution

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When news of the novel coronavirus’ rapid spread in the United States reached members and staff of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Montana, or MOLLI, they knew some big changes needed to be made.

“When COVID hit, we were afraid,” said MOLLI program manager Karen Hendrickson. “All of those people feel like family to us, and we can’t imagine losing any of them.”

MOLLI’s approximate 1,500 members are all over the age of 50, putting them at a higher risk for severe illness from the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. MOLLI courses aren’t for credit or grades, and there are no tests. The members are dedicated to learning for the joy of it, and for helping seniors connect with others who share interests.

“We can’t compromise the health and safety of our members,” said Brian Derry, a MOLLI member of 12 years, an avid volunteer, program committee chair and a member of the MOLLI Council.

Derry and other members of the council decided the best way to keep their members safe was to cancel the spring session, which was set to start in March. They canceled all in-person gatherings after March 9, including their choral group performance at the University Congregational Church set for only two days later.