The weather looks to stay in decorator mode for the Christmas holiday, with Monday afternoon's fluffy snow flurries expected to continue Tuesday and Thursday.
The best snow accumulations come in a 60-mile circle around Hamilton, where 1 to 2 inches were forecast to reach the valley floor by late Christmas Eve. The Missoula Valley shares in the prediction, while areas north of St. Ignatius and east of Butte might not see much snow at all.
Highway 200 from Bonner to Greenough, and Highway 83 from Seeley Lake to Condon should see similar dumps. The Highway 12 area toward Lolo Pass could receive 2 to 4 inches in the upper elevations. Christmas Eve was expected to pick up another 1 to 3 inches of snow along the Continental Divide between Homestake Pass and MacDonald Pass. That should lead to slippery road conditions on Christmas Day.
In the backcountry, the West-Central Montana Avalanche Center declared risk conditions were rated “high” across its forecast area on wind-loaded slopes, and travel there was not recommended on Monday. All other slopes were rated “considerable” danger. Mountain temperatures ranged from 20 to 28 degrees after 6 to 14 inches of new snow fell between Sunday and Monday.
Western and southwest Montana might get a little clearing between snowstorms between Christmas Eve Monday and Christmas Day Tuesday. That means cold night air, but could also provide some nice winter stargazing.
If any clear skies arrive over the holiday, watch for the royal star Regulus rising near the moon in the east. The bright front-leg star of the constellation Leo gets its royalty not from any “Star of Bethlehem” association, but from its position as one of the four quadrant stars marking the solstice and equinox points in the night sky. The other three are Antares, Fomalhaut and Aldebaran.
And if New Year’s Eve is clear, get up before dawn to catch rarely seen Mercury align with Jupiter, Venus and the moon just above the eastern horizon. The curved side of the lunar crescent points downward at the line of planets. Missoula residents may need to climb a hill or mountain an hour before sunrise to catch Mercury, which will rise and fall on the horizon near the sunrise point in the southeast. It will be brighter than Regulus, which is one of the brightest stars in the sky.