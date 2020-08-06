Lightning sets six fires on Bitterroot Forest

At this point, none of the fires are threatening any structures.

A second round of lightning storms is expected later Thursday. That storm is expected to be a mixture of wet and dry storms, with some outflow winds.

Currently, fire danger on the Bitterroot Forest is nearing the very high rating.

Wilson said fire conditions on the forest are nearing the 90th percentile. That means that only 10% of the days have been drier in the last 10 years.

“The 90th percentile is a big threshold for us,” he said.

At this point, Wilson said the Bitterroot Forest is in good shape as far as firefighting resources.

“The good thing today is there isn’t much going on,” he said. “We’re not expecting any shortage of getting what we need right now… We’re staffed really heavy right now. Our Hot Shot crew is expected to be back tomorrow.”

That could change quickly. The Lolo National Forest also received some lightning early Thursday.

Wilson encourages the public to keep their eyes peeled for new smoke. Before calling 911, he suggested they check the Ravalli County Sheriff’s app to see if the fire has already been reported.

“The biggest help we can get from the public right now is for them to continue to be careful with their campfires,” he said. “With the grass drying out, they should also be careful where they park when they leave the road.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.