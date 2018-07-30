Lightning sparked dozens of small fires last weekend, including a one-acre blaze west of Lolo and one that has grown to 50 acres near Troy, and the forecast is calling for perfect conditions for more wildfires to start.
The Lee Creek fire on the Missoula Ranger District was spotted on Sunday by a pilot, and is about a half-mile west of the Lee Creek Campground. Officials said 21 crew members were staffing that fire on Monday, and resources include a helicopter, engine and water tender.
A plume from the Davis fire north of Troy can be seen from I-90, but one official there said no structures are being threatened. A Type 2 overhead team is expected on site by Tuesday to manage the firefighting effort.
Bob Nester, a senior forecaster at the National Weather Service in Missoula, said the recent hot temperatures, combined with the possibility of scattered thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday and winds from a dry cold front on Thursday and Friday, is a dangerous mix.
“This will be our most active week of the fire season so far this year,” Nester said. “The fuels are receptive to lightning strikes, but the wind is the big event — the big driver — for some of those small fires that will happen this week.”
He added that so far, with .02 inches of rain, this is the second driest July in the books. The driest occurred last year, with only a trace of rain.
Unlike last year, western Montana hasn’t been inundated with smoke, but with large fires burning in Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho, Nester expects haze to roll into the area this week. He said it will be more of a high-level haze instead of the thick smoke that covered Missoula and the Bitterroot at this time last year.
“The low-level smoke will probably not occur, but we can expect western Montana to see more hazy days,” Nester said.
To the south, the Reynold Lake fire in the West Fork of the Bitterroot remains at 1,068 acres and is 100 percent contained. Firefighters are mopping up spot fires and extinguishing hot spots at least 50 feet inside the main fire perimeter, according to an update on the fire information Inciweb website. It was started July 17 by lightning.
Tod McKay with the Bitterroot National Forest, said they’re bracing for a busy week due to the weather, and he asked that campers remember to fully douse their campfires before leaving. Their firefighters and recreation crews already have found 70 campfires that were still active after people left the scene; 50 of those were in the Darby Ranger District alone.
“People have developed fires in the fire rings, but they aren’t spending the time to put them out,” McKay said. “They think it will not escape the metal fire rings … but then the wind picks up. Thankfully our hosts and firefighters on patrol were able to put them out.”
He reminds people that a fire needs to be cold to the touch before people walk away.
The Lolo National Forest also reported 17 new fires in the past week, with seven caused by lightning and the rest by humans. All of those fires are small and are either contained or have firefighters working on them, according to Boyd Hartwig, the information officer for the Lolo forest.
The Flathead National Forest also extinguished a handful of abandoned campfires in addition to three small lightning-caused wildfires that were kept to less than one-tenth of an acre, according to Janette Turk, the forest's information officer. Based on the conditions, they're discussing implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions on Tuesday.
"The big ask is that we have zero human-caused starts, so our initial attack fire crews can concentrate on lightning-caused fires as they are reported or as they develop via storm fronts that might come through," Turk wrote in an email.
The Highway 37 fire near Libby in Lincoln County covers 70 acres and is 40 percent contained. That fire is suspected of being caused by a person discarding smoking material, but the investigation is ongoing.
The other large fire in Montana is the Bacon Rind fire, which is northwest of Yellowstone National Park above Highway 191. That fire covers 412 acres, and is slowly backing down the slope above the highway. Officials warn that at times, the smoke may blow across the road, so they’re asking motorists to use caution.
The fire is burning through hazardous, heavy dead and downed timber and standing dead trees, so fire managers are not putting firefighters on the ground at this time.