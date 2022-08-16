Lightning sparks fires across western Montana

Lightning late last week sparked a slew of new wildfires across the region as others continued to burn in warm, dry, breezy weather.

As many as 56 new fire starts were reported across western Montana from midday Thursday through midday Tuesday, according to interagency dispatch centers serving the Missoula, Bitterroot, Kalispell, Kootenai, Dillon and Helena areas. Most were small and quickly contained. Many were started by lightning Thursday or Friday, and patrols are ongoing at many of the fully contained fires. No large fires threatening structures or prompting evacuations developed in that time.

Missoula area

The Elbow Lake 1 fire was reported at 11:45 a.m. Friday. The fire burned about 17.5 acres on a timbered hill west of Elbow Lake and Highway 83, about 1.5 miles northwest of Harper's Lake Campground and 2.5 miles northwest of Clearwater Junction. The fire was fully contained by 6:52 p.m. Sunday.

The Lost Prairie fire was reported at 9:51 p.m. Thursday, about 3.7 miles north of Clearwater Junction and 1,200 feet west of Highway 83. The fire burned 2.5 acres of timber and grass and was fully contained by 10:11 a.m. Friday.

The Dunnigan fire was reported at 6:51 a.m. Friday and burned about 2.2 acres of timber and grass about 1.9 miles north of Corricks Riverbend Campground along Ninemile Prairie Road northeast of Missoula. The fire was fully contained by 12:21 p.m. Saturday.

The Graves Creek fire was reported at 2:54 p.m. Sunday between Clark Creek and Graves Creek, about 14.8 miles west of Lolo. The 1.4-acre fire, burning in timber and grass, was fully contained by 10:04 p.m. that night.

The Garden Point fire was reported at 11:59 a.m. Friday near Wagon Mountain, about 11.57 miles southwest of Alberton and 7.5 miles north of Lolo Hot Springs. The lightning-caused fire burned 1.23 acres of timber and was fully contained by 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The Jocko 1 fire was reported at 7:46 p.m. Friday in the South Fork Jocko Tribal Primitive Area, on a mountainside above and to the north of the South Fork of the Jocko River about 22.5 miles northeast of downtown Missoula and 14.5 miles directly east of Arlee. Minutes later, at 7:48 p.m., the Jocko 3 fire was reported about 3.5 miles northeast of Jocko 1, on a mountainside just south of the east end of Upper Jocko Lake. The 1-acre Jocko 1 fire was fully contained by Tuesday. The 0.1-acre Jocko 3 fire was fully extinguished. Another fire in the area, the Jocko 2 fire, was also extinguished after burning about 0.25 acres. All three fires were caused by lightning, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire.

At 5:49 p.m. Monday, the Murphy Ridge fire was reported on a west-facing mountainside above U.S. Highway 93 between Evaro and Arlee, about 4 miles north of Snowbowl Ski Area and 3 miles northeast of Gray Wolf Peak Casino. Immediately north of Snowbowl, about 1.6 miles north of the ski area and 1.3 miles west of Murphy Peak, the Murphy Peak fire was was discovered Friday and the Kakashe fire was discovered Saturday. The two fires are burning a few hundred feet apart from each other, one to the north of a ridge and the other to the south, according to an interactive map of wildfires maintained by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. According to the Division of Fire, all three fires were started by lightning and are fully contained. The 0.2-acre Kakashe fire was being patrolled; the Murphy Ridge and Murphy Peak fires are completely extinguished.

Bitterroot area

The Fuse Lake fire was discovered Sunday, burning on a southwest-facing mountainside about 1 mile northeast and uphill from the Crystal Creek Campground along Skalkaho Highway, about 19.5 miles east of Hamilton. The fire was listed as 7.7 acres Tuesday and is burning in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. "About 20 personnel" are working the fire, according to the forest, and helicopters are dropping water on the blaze.

The lightning-caused Hog Trough fire about 18 miles southeast of Hamilton was 1,018 acres on Tuesday, up from 824 acres a week before. Active burning over the weekend created a plume of smoke visible in the Bitterroot Valley.

Firefighting efforts on the Hog Trough fire were 71% complete on Tuesday. Fire containment measures the percentage of a fire's perimeter that crews have constructed containment lines around. Completion reflects the percentage of overall firefighting objectives — such as point protection, line construction and patrolling — that have been completed on a fire. A regional Type-II incident management team overseeing the fire transitioned off the fire Saturday and a local Type-III team took over. On Tuesday, 139 personnel were working the fire, including five hand crews and two engine crews, and aided by two helicopters. The team and firefighting personnel were also working the Fuse Lake fire.

Across the valley, in the Bitterroot Range, the lighting-caused Ten Mile fire is burning on a high mountain ridge above the headwaters of North Lost Horse Creek, about 13 miles southwest of Hamilton. The fire was reported at 9:24 a.m. Saturday and helicopters began making water drops on the fire, which was only about 0.1 acres, according to the Bitterroot National Forest.

The Indian Ridge fire, started by lightning on July 7, grew to about 2,700 acres by Tuesday. The fire has become established in "continuous fuels," according to an InciWeb page for the fire, and is expected to grow to the north, east and south. The fire is 30 miles southwest of Darby in the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness, about 2.55 miles east of the Indian Creek Campground and Paradise Road in Idaho and upstream from the campground. The fire is about 7 miles west of the Idaho-Montana state line at the southern end of the Bitterroot Mountains. The Bitterroot National Forest first announced the fire on Facebook on Aug. 5, stating at the time that it was about 20 acres after active burning Aug. 4. A local Type-IV team is overseeing firefighting efforts, which do not include direct engagement of the fire.

"Due to the combination of no immediate values at risk near this fire and very steep, rugged terrain making access for firefighters difficult, fire managers are utilizing a point protection strategy to prevent any critical wilderness infrastructure from being negatively impacted by the fire," incident managers stated.

A recent infrared flight over the lightning-caused Chrandal Creek fire showed no heat, according to the forest. The fire, discovered July 29, burned about 1.5 acres and was located at about 6,800 feet elevation near the Montana-Idaho state line, about 10 miles southeast of Painted Rocks Lake and 31.5 miles south of Darby.

The Moose fire near North Fork, Idaho, grew to 80,096 acres and was 34% contained by Tuesday morning, up from 72,710 acres and 21% contained a week prior. Containment lines have been established along the fire's entire north and east sides, and along much of the fire's southeast side nearest Salmon, Idaho, and its municipal watershed. Full containment is estimated for Sept. 15. Moderate fire behavior is expected this week. On Tuesday, 949 personnel were working the fire, including 16 hand crews and 49 engine crews, and aided by six helicopters. The Salmon River Road was closed between Spring Creek and Panther Creek due to increased fire behavior in the area, about halfway between North Fork and the confluence of the Middle Fork of the Salmon River into the main Salmon River.

Flathead area

The Elmo 2 fire did not grow in the past week, having burned a total of 21,349 acres by Tuesday — no increase since Aug. 10, when the fire grew by just 1 acre. The fire, which started July 29 and burned eight structures including at least four homes, was 78% contained Tuesday with full containment estimated for Aug. 20.

The lightning-caused Sutton fire, reported at 1:22 p.m. Sunday, grew to 94 acres by Tuesday. The fire is located between McGuire and Lydia mountains about 7.5 miles east of Lake Koocanusa and 15 miles southwest of Eureka. Active fire behavior with group tree torching and long-range fire spotting was reported Tuesday. Increased fire behavior was projected, with spread primarily south and west. On Tuesday, 68 personnel were assigned to the fire. The fire is visible from Highways 93 and 37.

The Mike's Creek fire was discovered Friday and burned about 1.25 acres before being fully contained, according to the Division of Fire. The fire, located on the west side of East St. Marys Peak about 2 miles northwest of the Saint Marys Lake Campground, was caused by lightning and was being patrolled on Tuesday. The 0.1-acre Ashley South fire, also discovered Friday, was 100% contained and being patrolled on Tuesday. The lightning-caused fire is 5.75 miles northeast of St. Ignatius on the west slope of Kakashe Mountain.

The lightning-caused Redhorn fire, discovered Aug. 1 about 7 miles northeast of St. Ignatius and just south of McDonald Lake on the west side of McDonald Peak, had grown to about 515 acres by Tuesday and was 0% contained with active burning. The Division of Fire has previously stated that crews are working to construct a fuel break from McDonald Lake west along road M-3000, as well as above a canal in the area, to stop the fire from spreading downslope to the west toward structures. The fire is in a grizzly bear management zone that is closed to recreation annually from July 15 to Oct. 1.

The lightning-caused 2210 Road fire located about 6 miles southwest of Elmo on the west side of Flathead Lake was 100% contained and being patrolled Tuesday after burning about 0.2 acres. The fire was discovered Friday.

The human-caused Shooting Range fire, located immediately west of Elmo and the Elmo 2 fire Incident Command Post, was discovered Sunday and was fully contained and being patrolled Tuesday after burning about 0.1 acres. The human-caused Grover fire, located along Grover Cove Way near Flathead Lake's Cat Bay about 6.75 miles north of Polson, was discovered Monday. The fire was fully contained and being patrolled Tuesday after burning about 0.2 acres.

The Highrock fire was reported at 10:24 a.m. Saturday between Owl Peak and Stadium Peak, about 12.9 miles northeast of Condon and 7.5 miles northwest of Big Salmon Lake in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. The fire was listed as a 0.1-acre fire start, according to Kalispell Interagency Dispatch. About 4.1 miles northwest of Condon, the Cannon fire grew to about 765 acres by Tuesday morning. The fire, caused by lightning and discovered Aug. 8, is burning on the north side of the Cannon Creek drainage about 14.75 miles northeast of Condon and 3.75 miles directly east of Swan Peak in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. Three personnel were assigned to the fire Tuesday. U.S. Forest Service personnel are monitoring both fires from aircraft and nearby lookouts.

The Dean Creek fire, detected Sunday, was sparked by lightning and was about 10 acres by Monday. The fire is burning on an east-facing mountainside to the west of Dean Creek in the Bob Marshall Wilderness, about 29 miles east of Swan Lake and 35 miles south of East Glacier Park Village. Seven personnel were assigned to the fire Monday. A closure order for the entire Dean Creek drainage was pending Tuesday "due to high spread potential," according to an InciWeb page for the fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Griffin fire at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday. The fire, initially reported at about 0.1 acres, is located on a west-facing mountainside about 1.5 miles west of Forest Road 538 about 5 miles northeast of Ashley Lake and 18.5 miles northwest of Kalispell. An engine crew was assigned to the fire on Tuesday, according to Kalispell Interagency Dispatch.

The Quartz fire was reported at 10:19 a.m. Sunday in the upper reaches of the Quartz Creek drainage above Quartz Lake, about 1.2 miles southwest of Redhorn Peak and 16 miles north of the north end of Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park. The fire grew to 8 acres by Monday morning but "poses little risk to resources and infrastructure" because of its location in steep, high-elevation terrain, according to an InciWeb page for the fire.

"Fire managers will make decisions based on likely fire spread and impact to resources with a goal to confine the fire to the west side of the Continental Divide and the upper Quartz drainage," fire managers wrote on the page Monday. "The growth of the fire to the east is being slowed by natural barriers and does not warrant any action at this time."