Lightning sparks fires in Mission Mountains, other blazes grow

Lightning sparked two new wildfires in the Mission Mountains between St. Ignatius and Seeley Lake on Monday afternoon as hot temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds coalesced to drive fire growth on existing blazes across the region.

A red-flag warning indicating critical fire weather was issued Tuesday for much of Montana, including the Missoula and Flathead regions. Humidity as low as 10%, sustained winds 10–20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph "and an unstable atmosphere will result in critical fire weather conditions Tuesday afternoon and evening," according to the National Weather Service. Fire danger on the Bitterroot National Forest is extreme, the highest of five levels. Fire danger is very high, the second-highest level, on the Lolo National Forest. Fire danger is extreme on the Salmon-Challis National Forest in Idaho.

The Redhorn fire was discovered around 5:47 p.m. Monday, about 7 miles northeast of St. Ignatius and just south of McDonald Lake on the west side of McDonald Peak, in the Tribal Mission Mountain Wilderness. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire said around 1 p.m. Tuesday that the fire, caused by lightning, was about 37 acres, 0% contained and not threatening structures. Video of the fire posted to social media around 9:20 p.m. Monday showed the fire burning upslope through timber around dusk. Aircraft dropped water on the fire Monday evening. No personnel were assigned to the fire Tuesday.

The fire "is burning in heavy forest fuels and in steep rough terrain," the division stated, and hot, dry, windy conditions Tuesday were expected to increase fire activity. "CS&KT Division of Fire staff will actively monitor and assess fire growth and look for suppression opportunities, point source protection as needed." Winds from the west will drive the fire.

The fire is in a grizzly bear management zone that is closed to recreation annually from July 15 to Oct. 1.

The Lake Marshall fire was discovered around 7:35 p.m. Monday, about 12 miles northwest of Seeley Lake and on a mountainside directly above Lake Marshall. Missoula Interagency Dispatch listed the fire as burning in timber and dead and down trees with personnel on scene Monday evening. On Tuesday morning, Kristin Mortenson, who handles community preparedness and fire prevention for the DNRC's Southwestern Land Office, said the fire was about 0.58 acres and was caused by lightning. A DNRC UH-1 Huey helicopter is assigned to the fire, she said, and is transporting firefighters to the blaze, which is inaccessible on foot.

Strong winds amid red-flag conditions are a concern for fire growth.

Moose fire

The Moose fire near North Fork, Idaho, grew to 58,168 acres by Tuesday morning, up from 56,049 acres the day before. Containment remained at 23% and was exclusively along the north and northeast side of the fire — the only directions in which the fire is not significantly growing — between Shoup and Bobcat Gulch.

A large spot fire has developed on the southeast side of the Moose fire along Ridge Road in the Five Corners area, on a mountainside directly west of U.S. Highway 93 and the community of Carmen, about 8.5 miles northwest of Salmon. Photos posted to social media showed flames on the mountainside visible from Salmon. Highway 93 has remained open.

The Salmon-Challis National Forest announced Saturday that the fire was human-caused, but the Forest Service didn't release a specific cause. Residents around North Fork have maintained since the fire started that it was caused by an unattended campfire near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River, downstream from North Fork.

At its current size, the Moose fire is the largest active fire in the Lower 48 states and slightly larger than the explosive McKinney fire in Northern California on Monday morning. The Moose fire is so far the second-largest fire in the Lower 48 this year, behind the 341,735-acre Hermits Peak fire near Santa Fe, New Mexico, which started May 6 and is now 96% contained with almost no activity. Great Basin Team 2 — a Type-I incident management team, the largest and most robust configuration of the interagency teams assigned to oversee wildfire response — took command of the incident at 6 a.m. July 20. Great Basin Team 1, another Type-I team, is set to take command of the fire Wednesday. The fire is burning in the Salmon-Challis National Forest near North Fork, just west of Highway 93 between Salmon, Idaho, and Lost Trail Pass on the Montana-Idaho line. The blaze ignited mid-afternoon on July 17 and rapidly grew amid high winds and red-flag conditions over the following week. Red-flag conditions over the weekend caused extreme fire behavior. The fire is expanding on three fronts — to the west, south and east — driven by chaotic wind patterns through river canyons, up and down slopes, and over ridge tops. Residents along the Highway 93 corridor between Tower Creek and North Fork remain under an evacuation order. Residents along Salmon River Road between Squaw Creek and Pine Creek, and residents along Highway 93 from Carmen to Tower Creek, are advised to be set to evacuate. The Salmon River Road is partially closed, with only residents, rafting outfitters and river users with float permits allowed through behind a pilot car. On Tuesday, 1,065 personnel were working the Moose fire, including 29 hand crews and 59 engine crews, aided by 10 helicopters. Large air tankers made fire retardant drops over the weekend. Hog Trough fire The lightning-caused Hog Trough fire about 18 miles southeast of Hamilton remained 731 acres and 9% contained on Tuesday morning — no change from Monday — according to an InciWeb page for the fire. Skalkaho Highway remains open. On Tuesday, 247 personnel were assigned to the fire. The fire is burning in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area across the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge national forests and about 5.4 miles east of the Black Bear Campground. The fire is not threatening any structures. A Type-3 team is managing the fire but ground-based firefighters are not yet directly engaging the blaze, which is in a 22-year-old burn scar, because of "extremely remote, rugged and inaccessible terrain." The team plans to make water drops on the fire via helicopter and ground crews are thinning fuels and constructing containment lines around the fire.