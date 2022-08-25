Lightning sparks fires near Missoula, across region

A slew of new wildfires started in recent days, mostly sparked by lightning from thunderstorms, with new reports rolling in Thursday from storms the night before.

On the Lolo National Forest, more than 100 lightning strikes from Wednesday into Thursday sparked small wildfires, particularly in the Superior Ranger District. Initial response was "active and ongoing" on Thursday, Lolo officials said, as new fires were discovered. Multiple small fire starts were quickly contained and extinguished Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Southeast of Missoula, the Solomon fire was reported at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday in the Rock Creek drainage, on the north face of Solomon Mountain west of Rock Creek and south of Solomon Creek, 6.66 miles south of the Rock Creek exit on Interstate 90. Missoula Interagency Dispatch did not specify an estimated size for the fire but noted that firefighting crews were responding.

West of Missoula, the Eustache fire was contained after burning 2 acres in the forest about 8.2 miles northeast of Superior. The lightning-caused fire started Monday. The Revais fire 4 miles west of Dixon was 20 acres and 0% contained Thursday after igniting from a lightning strike Saturday, with 55 personnel assigned.

At least three new fires were reported south and west of Superior and St. Regis, according to an interactive wildfire map maintained by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. The Dry Creek fire was reported at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday. The 0.1-acre fire start is on the east side of Dry Creek to the north of Lost Peak, 11.4 miles south of St. Regis. The Broadaxe fire was reported at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday. The 0.1-acre fire start is in the upper reaches of the North Fork Little Joe Creek drainage, about 10.7 miles southwest of St. Regis.

The Bitterroot National Forest recorded 1,065 lightning strikes overnight from Wednesday into Thursday. The Moose Creek fire was reported at 10:54 a.m. Thursday. An estimated 0.1 acres, the fire is located to the north of Moose Creek about 4.5 miles southeast of Kent Peak in the Sapphire Mountains and 21.75 miles east of Darby. The Blodgett Lake fire was reported at 11:06 a.m. Thursday, estimated at about 1 acre and burning on a north-facing mountainside to the south of Blodgett Creek about 13 miles west of Hamilton and about 1.8 miles down the Blodgett Creek drainage from Blodgett Lake. The Razorback Ridge fire was reported at 12:34 p.m. Thursday, burning at about 0.1 acres atop a ridge north of Razorback Mountain, about 7 miles southwest of Painted Rocks Reservoir.

At least two strikes Wednesday ignited fires that were quickly contained. The half-acre Cooper Draw fire is located near West Fork Road and Devil Creek Road at the southern end of the Bitterroots, about 10.6 miles south of Painted Rocks Reservoir and 19 miles west of Gibbonsville, Idaho. The 1.5-acre Gold Creek fire is located on a mountainside about 3,500 feet west of the Gold Creek Campground, which is 11.7 miles east of Victor at the confluence of Gold Creek and the Burnt Fork Bitterroot River in the Sapphire Mountains. Helicopters with water buckets and multiple engine crews responded to each fire.

The North Lost Horse fire is burning on a northeast-facing mountainside above and to the south of North Lost Horse Creek — on the north side of the ridge between that creek and Lost Horse Creek — about 12.4 miles southwest of Hamilton. The 1.5-acre fire was caused by lightning on Monday and helicopters dropped water on the fire. Due to the ruggedness of the steep alpine terrain where the fire is located, the fire is not being staffed, according to the forest, but it is being monitored by aircraft and the Deer Mountain Lookout.

The 0.1-acre Kootenai Creek fire is burning 10.2 miles northwest of Stevensville at about 7,600 feet elevation in a high alpine basin north of Kootenai Creek. The fire, caused by lightning Friday, is being doused with bucket drops from helicopters as needed. A slew of other fire starts smaller than 0.1 acres are burning across the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness and Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Those wilderness fires are not staffed by ground-based firefighters.

"Due to the combination of no immediate values at risk near the fires and very steep, rugged terrain making access for firefighters difficult these fires will not be staffed," the forest stated.

The Coal Ridge fire is burning on a south-facing mountainside to the north of Coal Creek Road in Flathead National Forest, about 21 miles north of Whitefish. The 10-acre fire was started by lightning Monday.