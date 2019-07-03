Despite 1,850 lightning strikes in western Montana Tuesday night, the fire danger remains low to moderate on the national forests in the region.
Still, since July 1 firefighters responded to four small lightning-caused wildfires, and one human-caused one, noted Kate Jerman, a spokesperson for the Lolo National Forest. Those included one on Blue Mountain, about one-quarter mile up from the main trailhead. All were less than an acre in size.
“The good news is our fuels are still fairly green and holding moisture, so the firefighters were able to quickly respond, catch, and control those,” Jerman said on Wednesday. “There is the potential for fire activity to increase later in the week when fuels dry out and temperatures increase as a result of these recent storms.”
She added that wildfires from lightning strikes can smolder for two weeks or more past the initial strike, and asked people to remain vigilant and use caution with campfires. They can report suspected wildfires either to 911 or to the Missoula Interagency Dispatch Center at 829-7070.
Inciweb, the national fire incident information system, isn’t reporting any widlfires in Montana, and only four prescribed burns west of the Treasure State.
Dan Hottle, a spokesperson for Region 1, added that the fire danger in the region ranges from low to moderate, and forecasts predict a low risk of wildfire danger for most of the summer.
“The forecast is pretty low until late August, early September,” Hottle said. “Then on the national outlook it goes to moderate. It’s looking pretty good, but this is Montana and conditions can change quickly.”
Joe Messina at the National Weather Service in Missoula said the weather will remain unsettled during the long Fourth of July weekend, with highs near normal interspersed with rain and thunderstorms.
“The average maximum temperature for the Fourth of July is 82, so we are seasonal,” Messina said. “But we are in a rainy period.”
On Independence Day in western Montana, the forecast calls for continued afternoon showers, with clearing in the Bitterroot and Missoula valleys by evening. However, the chance of showers remains higher for the Flathead Valley and locations near the Continental Divide.
That pattern will continue into early next week, with the active weather pattern bringing waves of moisture and thunderstorms into western Montana, primarily with afternoon and evening showers.
Messina said that of the 1,850 lightning strikes Tuesday night, about 300 of them occurred in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys.
“They were pretty widespread,” Messina said. “In looking at a map of the whole county, there was a good bit of activity in all zones.”
Officials warn that fireworks are prohibited in the national forests and other public lands, including fishing access sites, as well as inside most city limits. In Missoula, officers have the authority to issue citations, with fines of $100 plus court costs for a first offense, and $300 for a second offense during the same calendar year. To report violations, call the fireworks report line at 258-4850.
Sparklers, party poppers and other small fireworks are allowed, however. A full list can be viewed online at https://ci.missoula.mt.us/1763/Fireworks
A public fireworks display will be held on July 4 at Southgate Mall.
Law enforcement officials say they plan on deploying extra patrols during the long holiday weekend for DUI enforcement.