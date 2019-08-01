Firefighters working on the Beeskove fire north of Missoula were braced for a cold front Friday that was expected to result in a critical fire weather day, and prompted a Red Flag Warning Thursday.
A ridge of high pressure has resulted in terrain-driven wind conditions, warm temperatures, and poor moisture recovery overnight, which will potentially result in drier fuels on Friday, according to a report from the Lolo National Forest. The dry cool front coming in is expected to bring erratic winds and possible lightning.
Those conditions follow a surprise lightning storm Wednesday night across the Missoula region, kicking up three small fires that state officials were working to contain Thursday, according to the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
The storm came just before a Red Flag Warning draped over nearly all of western Montana Thursday. It will remain until 9 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
The Beeskove fire has experienced minimal growth in recent days, growing from 211 to 232 acres during the past few days. However, it remains uncontained and firefighters are working under a full suppression strategy.
Firefighters continue to etch hand lines in the terrain that are 12 inches to 24 inches wide on the west and southwest sides of the fire, while the size of the fire and its location in steep, rugged terrain continues to limit the opportunity for ground forces to engage the fire directly. Helicopters remain available to support fire crews to slow the fire’s growth.
Approximately 193 firefighters, mainly from local crews, are assigned to the lightning-caused fire that started July 23.
The Marshall Woods Prescribed Fire project area from earlier this spring, and the 2011 Riverside burned area are potential locations for additional fireline work.
“The Marshall Woods prescribed burn was implemented in part for a scenario like this,” said Jennifer Hensiek, Missoula District ranger. “In prescribed burn project areas and previous burned areas, the fuel-load is reduced which provides opportunity for firefighters to safely engage and reduce their exposure.”
The public can expect to see an uptick in traffic on Rattlesnake Drive and in Bonner during the morning and afternoon when firefighters and heavy equipment are driving to the staging areas to begin operations. Smoke may be visible from the upper Rattlesnake area, Missoula, Bonner, Potomac, Greenough and Seeley Lake. Currently, smoke is drifting north, east and south.
At 3 p.m. Thursday, the state Department of Environmental Quality listed air quality for Missoula and Frenchtown as "moderate," meaning that unusually sensitive people are advised to limit prolonged outdoor activity.
The area closure remains in place for the Rattlesnake Recreation Area. The public should pay close attention to daily updates on closures and increased traffic near the recreation area as the weekend approaches.
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest also saw a new blaze from the storm, sparking the Nevada Mountain fire northwest of Helena that had grown to 50 acres by Thursday afternoon, according to officials. Two hotshot crews as well as multiple air tankers were assigned to the burn Thursday.
State crews and resources were still on scene Thursday afternoon at the Cahoot fire in the Miller Creek area, public information officer Jordan Koppen said. A lightning strike there Wednesday night lit a quarter-acre fire, he said.
The Heyers Gulch fire east of Bonner, also lightning-caused, was estimated at about a tenth of an acre, Koppen said. The Beavertail fire, at a quarter-acre, started up east of Clinton, while crews were conducting smoke checks on the McElwain fire near Garnet Ghost Town.
With a barrage of lightning strikes like Wednesday's, accompanied by only a little rain, Koppen said officials have been moving quickly to administer resources where needed.
"They're getting on them pretty quick," he said. "They've been busy the last 24-48 hours. Lightning is definitely keeping them busy."
DNRC crews are also attacking the 52-acre Tornilla Creek fire in Sanders County, near Middle Thompson Lake south of Highway 2. That blaze was reported by DNRC flight Tuesday night, and was no more than 10 acres at that time.
By Thursday, 75 personnel had been assigned to the Tornilla Creek fire, along with two engines, three water tenders, heavy equipment, Type 2 and Type 1 helicopters, as well as a Type 1 hand crew and Type 2 hand crew, according to a DNRC release.
The Tornilla Creek fire was listed at 60% contained Thursday, according to the release. After an initial growth spurt, the fire "has had minimal growth and is holding at 52 acres."
The Nevada Mountain fire north of Highway 12 in Powell County grew quickly as it ripped through some beetle-killed timber and continued actively burning, public information officer Kathy Bushnell said Thursday. No private property or structures were threatened, although a community meeting was scheduled for Thursday night at Canyon Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Closures in the area were put in place Thursday.
Warm and dry conditions are on tap for the coming days, with temperatures reaching 90 degrees. No precipitation is expected through the coming week.