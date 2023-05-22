The Missoula area saw its first lightning-caused wildfire Sunday when passing storms started a fire at the bottom of Blue Mountain.

Firefighters from Missoula Rural Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service responded at 6:13 p.m. Sunday to reports of two lightning-sparked wildfires burning above the recreation trailhead at the eastern base of Blue Mountain, southwest of Missoula. According to Missoula Rural Fire Department, multiple people in Missoula reported seeing lighting strikes followed by smoke and visible flames.

Smoke appeared to be coming from two separate fires, according to the agency, but firefighters determined there was one fire burning.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find about 0.1 acres of grass and timber ablaze with fire slowly moving upslope north of the upper end of Skyway Drive, about 0.9 miles southwest of the Blue Mountain hiking and mountain biking trailhead. Firefighters contained the fire in about 45 minutes. Forest Service firefighters will monitor the scene for a few days, according to the Missoula Rural Fire Department.

Fourteen firefighters between Missoula Rural Fire Department and the Forest Service responded to the blaze. Missoula Rural responded with two fire engines, a water tender and a command unit. The Forest Service responded with one engine and a saw crew. There were no injuries and no private property was damaged or threatened by the fire.

"MRFD would like to remind everyone that although it appears green outside, the unusually warm weather is already drying out fine fuels and it does not take much to start a wildfire," the agency stated. "Please be cautious when recreating or working in wildland areas and help prevent additional wildfires."

Other fires

On Sunday, crews were dispatched at 8:07 a.m. to a 0.1-acre wildfire on a ridge about a mile southeast of the Lake Como dam. That fire was out by 5 p.m. Sunday.

On Monday morning, crews were dispatched around 7:49 a.m. to a reported 0.1-acre wildfire about 4 miles northwest of Rainbow Lake in Sanders County, or roughly 7.3 miles northeast of Plains. That fire was contained by 8:41 a.m., according to interagency dispatch records. It was under control by 1:17 p.m.

Also on Monday, crews were dispatched at 11:53 a.m. for a report of smoke coming from the upper reaches of Snowbowl Ski Area. Interagency dispatch reported the location as somewhere around the West Bowls ski run area, on the steep south-facing slope of Snowbowl's high point. Dispatch data later showed that report as a false alarm.

Crews were dispatched at 1:21 p.m. Monday to a reported wildfire on a mountainside about 0.88 miles northeast of Interstate 90 near Henderson, about 8.5 miles northwest of St. Regis.