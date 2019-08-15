A lightning strike in the Rattlesnake resulted in a shed burning completely to the ground and a downed power line Thursday afternoon, according to a fire official.
Missoula Fire Department crews quickly had the blaze under control, with nobody injured and a power loss only to the property on the north end of Duncan Drive, according to Fire Marshal Dax Fraser.
The property owner, who asked not to be named, said lightning struck the shed "not more than 15 or 20 feet" from where she sat in her car. The shed caught fire immediately.
The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. on a ranch north of the PEAS Farm, and multiple emergency vehicles and personnel arrived on the scene shortly after.
Smoke could be seen pouring out of one of the structures and the sound of a roof collapsing could be heard. Residents of the ranch were seen taking horses out of the area.
A large plume of dark smoke hung over the valley, and Missoula police temporarily halted traffic on Duncan.
A worker from NorthWestern Energy said the fire loosened an overhanging power line, which fell to the ground. The live wire draped across surrounding fences, causing "sparks" and making the area dangerous for emergency responders to enter.
Before firefighters could begin hosing down the blaze, a crew from NorthWestern cut power to the property and removed the line.
The fire was completely extinguished by 4 p.m.
Missoulian reporter Rob Chaney contributed to this story.