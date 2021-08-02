 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lights back on after power knocked out for thousands in Missoula
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Lights back on after power knocked out for thousands in Missoula

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NorthWestern Energy building

Around 6,300 NorthWestern Energy customers lost power on Sunday night following a storm that swept through Missoula.

The outages affected downtown Missoula, much of the University District and the University of Montana's campus. A Missoula Paddleheads baseball game was also postponed due to the outage.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Paddleheads were trailing the Grand Junction Rockies in the bottom of the eighth inning before the lights went out. The game will resume on Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. before a scheduled contest starts at 7:05 p.m.

The outage started at 8:27 p.m. Several alarms at buildings on UM's campus went off, with University Police responding.

"Crews responded immediately and identified a problem with a piece of equipment in the substation that serves those customers," NorthWestern Energy spokesperson Jo Dee Black said in an email. "About half of the customers had service restored at about 9:30 p.m. and all customers had service restored by 11:30 p.m."

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Aug 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News