Lights back on after power knocked out for thousands in Missoula

Around 6,300 NorthWestern Energy customers lost power on Sunday night following a storm that swept through Missoula.
The outages affected downtown Missoula, much of the University District and the University of Montana's campus. A Missoula Paddleheads baseball game was also postponed due to the outage.
The Paddleheads were trailing the Grand Junction Rockies in the bottom of the eighth inning before the lights went out. The game will resume on Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. before a scheduled contest starts at 7:05 p.m.
The outage started at 8:27 p.m. Several alarms at buildings on UM's campus went off, with University Police responding.
"Crews responded immediately and identified a problem with a piece of equipment in the substation that serves those customers," NorthWestern Energy spokesperson Jo Dee Black said in an email. "About half of the customers had service restored at about 9:30 p.m. and all customers had service restored by 11:30 p.m."
Jordan Hansen
Missoula City/County Reporter
