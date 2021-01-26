Lincoln and Flathead Sheriff’s Deputies assist Border Patrol in car chase

The Lincoln and Flathead Sheriff’s offices helped U.S. Border Patrol to arrest suspects that law enforcement believed to have illegally crossed the U.S.-Canadian border on Saturday.

Border patrol agents were investigating suspicious activity near the Eureka Border Patrol Station in Montana, according to a press release from the federal agency. Agents attempted to stop a vehicle, which then sped away. Border patrol alerted both Lincoln and Flathead deputies of the vehicle. Deputies responded and chased the vehicle almost to Whitefish, where law enforcement used a “controlled tire deflation device” to stop the car and arrest the suspects.

“Spokane Sector is committed to apprehending those who try to circumvent our ports of entry,” said David BeMiller, acting chief patrol agent. “Thank you to the Lincoln and Flathead County Sheriff’s Departments and all other agencies that assisted the U.S. Border Patrol during this pursuit and our continued efforts to keep our communities safe.”

Further details and identities of the arrested persons were not available on Tuesday. The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol does not publicly report statistics on illegal crossings from Canada to the U.S. as it does for illegal crossings on the Southwest border.

